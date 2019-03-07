Dimitar Berbatov reminds people to 'respect the giant' after Man Utd’s win over PSG

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has reminded doubters to "respect the giant" after his old club beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

United went into the last-16 match at the Parc des Princes 2-0 down from the first leg in Manchester but a double from Romelu Lukaku and an injury-time VAR penalty from Marcus Rashford sealed an historic 3-1 win which took Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into the quarter-finals.

Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles in four years at Old Trafford, posted a video on social media on Thursday revelling in a "special night in Paris" and hailing United's efforts.

Dimitar Berbatov won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford

He said in the video: "People! We need to talk about last night. What a night! Unbelievable, unforgettable. A special night in Paris, from Manchester with love.

"It doesn't matter how many injured players or suspensions you have. If you play as a team, probably you are going to win, the team is above all. The most important word in football - 'team'.

"They said it was not possible, 2-0 down is too much to overcome and PSG were too strong. What are you going to say now? The truth is you forgot one small detail, this is still Manchester United.

"It doesn't matter what is happening, where you are in the table. In the end, respect the giant or you'll suffer."