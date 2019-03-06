Manchester United player ratings: Verdict after PSG are stunned in Champions League

Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time VAR penalty secured Manchester United an extraordinary victory at Paris Saint-Germain as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steered his side into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Just 22 days after suffering his only defeat as caretaker manager in the first leg, United arrived in France looking to become the first side in the competition's history to progress after suffering a first-leg home loss by two goals.

The odds were stacked against them - but United turned the improbable into reality in an extraordinary Parc des Princes clash, securing a 3-1 victory to progress on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Romelu Lukaku scored either side of Juan Bernat's effort in a first half which had Solskjaer's side dreaming, with the video assistant referee's stoppage-time time intervention leading to the penalty that Rashford rammed home.

United were without 10 players at the big-spending Ligue 1 champions, but those selected embodied the positivity displayed by their manager and spirit synonymous with the club over the years. Here, we give our verdict of Solskjaer's side…

David de Gea - 8

Kept a rampant PSG side at bay after their equaliser in the first half and prevented Kylian Mbappe from putting the tie beyond United with a crucial outstretched arm as he tried to round the goalkeeper seven minutes from time.

Eric Bailly - 5

All at sea at right-back as poor positioning presented PSG with their route back into the game. Exposed time and time again before an injury gave Solskjaer the chance to withdraw him.

Chris Smalling - 8

Marshalled the United defence with the latest in a long line of mature performances. Kept tabs on Mbappe throughout to limit the Frenchman's influence.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Engaged and broke up the PSG attack, laying the foundations for Smalling to intervene with the telling clearances.

Luke Shaw - 8

Kept Dani Alves quiet throughout and dealt with late the threat posed by substitute Thomas Meunier.

Ashley Young - 8

Shifted back to right-back after Bailly's withdrawal and brought a calming influence to the United defence after a nervy opening half hour.

Scott McTominay - 8

United's first line of defence. Not overawed by the occasion as he went toe-to-toe with Marco Verratti and seamlessly took on the role of putting out fires in midfield.

Fred - 7

Looked more and more composed on the ball as the game went on and won possession back twice as many times as any team-mate.

Andreas Pereira - 7

An industrious midfield performance without setting the world alight. Partnership with McTominay goes from strength to strength.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Struggled to get into the game but held his nerve when it mattered most as he ruthlessly fired his first penalty for United to send them through deep into stoppage time.

Romelu Lukaku - 9

The victory would not have been possible without his opportunism. Pounced on Thilo Kehrer's backpass to put United into the lead and then reacted fastest when Gianluigi Buffon spilled Rashford's shot as he scored more than one goal in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Substitutes

Diogo Dalot - 7

Brought energy and exuberance to United in the closing stages. His hopeful shot led to United's late penalty, which he appealed for when others didn't.

Tahith Chong - 6

Demanded the ball and showed great enthusiasm on his Champions League debut.

Mason Greenwood - 5

Late, memorable cameo as he became the youngest player to appear for Manchester United in the Champions League, aged 17 years and 156 days.