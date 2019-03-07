Super 6 Pre-match Analysis: £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

A whopping £250,000 is there for the taking - boost your chances of winning with our Super 6 pre-match analysis.

Jeff Stelling has given away his £250k just once in the last 35 game weeks, though he has paid out more than £2m since the Super 6 rounds started this season.

Can you land the jackpot prize? Just predict the correct scorelines from the five Premier League matches and one Sky Bet Championship fixture to win. From the main men to the key stats, get your lowdown here...

Cardiff v West Ham

Key stat: Cardiff have scored just seven first-half goals in Premier League matches this campaign (a league low), while West Ham have won their last seven meetings with Cardiff in all competitions, scoring at least twice each time and conceding only three times.

There is work to do if Cardiff are to beat the drop

Form: Neil Warnock's side have lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of 10-1 and are two points adrift of safety. West ham have only lost one from five and have won two of their last three, returning to winning ways last time out with a victory over Newcastle.

Main men: No player has scored more Premier League goals for Cardiff than Callum Paterson this season, though he has failed to find the net in his last 12. West Ham's Marko Arnautovic has been directly involved with 10 goals in his last 11 appearances against newly-promoted sides (five goals, five assists).

First goalscorer: Callum Paterson (7/1 with Sky Bet) or Marko Arnautovic (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield v Bournemouth

Key stat: Five of the last 13 meetings between these sides have ended as draws, while the home side in the last three clashes between these teams have been unbeaten.

Form: Following their win over Wolves, Huddersfield suffered a sixth loss from seven as they went down 1-0 to Brighton at the Amex last weekend and continue to occupy bottom spot. Bournemouth have lost their last nine Premier League away games, conceding at least twice each time. Eddie Howe's side lost to Man City last time out and remained in 12th.

Eddie Howe must see an improvement in his side's away form

Main men: In just 12 minutes of action against Wolves, Aaron Mooy found the quality to provide Karlan Grant with the opportunity to strike home, yet Steve Mounie had the final touch. Providing Mooy starts, he will be pivotal for Huddersfield going forward. Callum Wilson has recorded six goals in his last five league appearances against Huddersfield, including four in three Premier League games.

First goalscorer: Aaron Mooy (8/1 with Sky Bet) or Callum Wilson (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester v Fulham

Key stat: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all six of his Premier League meetings with Fulham, who are the only team to pick up fewer points from their last eight Premier League games than Leicester.

Form: Both sides are in relatively similar poor perform and have undergone managerial changes, with Scott Parker taking caretaker charge of Fulham. Leicester have one win from eight (D1, L6) and Fulham have one win from eight (L7), putting Leicester in 11th and Fulham in 19th, 10 points away from Southampton in 17th.

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring for Leicester against Watford

Main men: Jamie Vardy has hit some recent form as of late, notching three goals in his last four games for Leicester. Aleksandar Mitrovic has failed to score in 13 on the road, yet is Fulham's biggest threat as he has scored 10 goals this term.

First goalscorer: Jamie Vardy (12/5 with Sky Bet) or Aleksandar Mitrovic (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle v Everton

Key stat: Newcastle have won their last four Premier League home games, by an aggregate score of 9-1, while Everton have won four of their last five away games against Newcastle (L1).

Form: Rafael Benitez's side were unbeaten in three until they were seen off 2-0 by West Ham at the London Stadium, leaving Newcastle in 14th. Everton have kept back-to-back clean sheets as they drew 0-0 with Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their last outing. The point leaves them sitting in mid-table.

Almiron takes on the Burnley defence at St James' Park

Main men: Miguel Almiron has created three chances per 90 minutes since joining in January, more than any other Newcastle player. Richarlison may have come off the bench against Liverpool, but his 10 goals this campaign have been worth 11 points to Everton, only bettered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals, that have been worth 14 points to Arsenal.

First goalscorer: Miguel Almiron (8/1 with Sky Bet) or Richarlison (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Southampton v Tottenham

Key stat: Southampton have won three of their seven Premier League home games under Ralph Hasenhuttl (D1, L3), as many as they had in won in their previous 24 matches at St Mary's, while Tottenham have lost consecutive away league games, equal to the amount they had lost in their previous 13 on the road.

Form: Southampton were left just two points above the relegation zone after a valiant performance against Manchester United left them with nothing after Romelu Lukaku's winner. They have one win from their last six. Tottenham are winless in three and it could have quite easily been three consecutive losses if Aubameyang had converted his penalty in the dying embers of the north London derby. Tottenham are just three points ahead of Man Utd and four ahead of Arsenal now.

Harry Kane is back in the side and back in the goals

Main men: James Ward-Prowse has struck five times in eight matches for Southampton and is the form man under Hasenhuttl. Heung-Min Son has eight in his last 11 Premier League games for Tottenham, while Harry Kane has three in four in all competitions since his return from injury.

First goalscorer: James Ward-Prowse (15/2 with Sky Bet) or Heung-Min Son (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby v Sheffield Wednesday

Key stat: Derby are unbeaten in 10 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W7, D3), who have won just four of their last 31 league matches against Derby (D10, L17).

Form: Derby ended their three-match losing streak by coming from a goal down to defeat Wigan to lift them level on points with sixth-placed Bristol City. Steve Bruce has enjoyed an unbeaten start at Sheffield Wednesday (W3, D4) and would go three points behind Derby with a win at Pride Park.

Steven Fletcher has been in the goals under Steve Bruce

Main men: Jayden Bogle has assisted three of Derby's last four goals in the Sky bet Championship, including Scott Malone's winner against Wigan. Steven Fletcher has scored three in three for Sheffield Wednesday, including a double in their most recent win over Brentford.

First goalscorer: Jayden Bogle (50/1 with Sky Bet) or Steven Fletcher (6/1 with Sky Bet)