Mauricio Pochettino says he is in shock at 'completely unfair' touchline ban

Mauricio Pochettino says he is shocked to have been handed a two-match touchline ban by the FA, describing it as "completely unfair".

The Tottenham manager was handed the suspension, as well as a £10,000 fine, for confronting referee Mike Dean on the pitch after Spurs' 2-1 defeat at Burnley last month.

He will be in the stands for Premier League games against his old club Southampton and title-chasing Liverpool, but claims the FA are yet to tell him why he was punished.

Pochettino said: "I am a little bit in shock because I think it is completely unfair. But what can I do now? Nothing - only to accept it.

"I need to see the reason they announced I'm going to be banned. I still don't know the reason because the letter did not arrive.

"It wasn't a big deal. Of course it wasn't the best way to talk with the referee, but I never expected this sort of situation. I need to see the reason why, then we'll see what happens.

"I am so curious to see why they decided to do what they do. This is my seventh season in England and you can see how I have behaved from day one.

"I always want to help and empathise, understand and behave my best. This is my first time that maybe I wasn't completely right in behaviour, but I think it is too much.

Pochettino says his treatment of referees will not change, despite the touchline ban he has been handed by the FA

"I feel a little bit sad and disappointed with the punishment. It's unbelievable."

While Pochettino is unhappy with his treatment at the hands of the FA, he insists he will still behave with 'respect' towards officials in future.

"It's not going to change my view or respect to the referees and the game," he said. "My responsibilities are not going to change.

"Of course I am a little bit more sensitive after the suspension. But you know me, I am positive - to behave different is not in my nature."