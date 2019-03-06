Mauricio Pochettino given two-match Tottenham touchline ban over Mike Dean altercation

0:36 Mauricio Pochettino confronts referee Mike Dean after Tottenham's defeat to Burnley Mauricio Pochettino confronts referee Mike Dean after Tottenham's defeat to Burnley

Mauricio Pochettino has been given a two-match touchline ban and £10,000 fine for his post-match row with referee Mike Dean after Tottenham's Premier League defeat at Burnley.

The Spurs boss was charged with improper conduct by the FA after he lost his temper with the official following their 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor on February 23.

Pochettino, who accepted the charge and apologised for the incident last week, will be in the stands for this month's league games at Southampton on March 9 and Liverpool on March 31, live on Sky Sports.

An FA statement read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour - both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area - at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February."

Pochettino appeared to inadvertently reveal he would receive a touchline ban for his confrontation with Dean, after he misunderstood a question from Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir following Spurs' Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

"I am very disappointed, I don't think that is going to change but I don't care, we are going to be strong," he said to a question about whether he expected to play the Champions League quarter-final in their new stadium.

"If we are not going to receive a help from our football people in our country only I can laugh. You are going to see tomorrow why I am not so happy with the people."

The Argentine has not previously received a touchline sanction in his seven years in the English game.