Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hoping to play Champions League quarter final at new ground

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks they will be able to play the home leg of the Champions League quarter final at their new stadium.

Spurs are through to the last eight after a 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory over the German side.

However, they have been playing their home games in the tournament at Wembley, because their new ground has yet to be completed.

But Pochettino thinks the stadium will be complete in time to host a Champions League quarter-final on April 9/10 or 16/17.

Spurs are through to the Champions League quarter finals for the first time since 2011

"I expect to play in the new stadium," said the Tottenham boss.

"We were talking with (chairman) Daniel Levy on Monday and yes, my wish is to play in the new stadium.

"Before the game, we were sitting listening to the song of the Champions League and we were thinking it would be amazing to be standing in the new stadium, listening to the song.

"Now we are in the quarter-finals, we hope we can finish and we can listen to the song."

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will be held on March 15.