Gareth Bale return to Tottenham from Real Madrid played down by Ben Davies

Ben Davies has played down suggestions Gareth Bale could make a return to Tottenham from Real Madrid this summer.

Bale has been criticised during his time in the Spanish capital for reportedly refusing to socialise with his team-mates and speculation he has experienced difficulty with the Spanish language.

The 29-year-old was jeered by Real fans on Saturday when replaced by Marco Asensio in the 61st minute as they suffered their second defeat to rivals Barcelona in just four days at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When asked about a possible return to north London for Bale, Davies said: "I don't know if that's even possible.

"When we play with him for the international team he's a leader. He sets an example on the pitch and he's a joy to play with."

The jeers for Bale on Saturday came after he only managed 20 touches against Barcelona as Real suffered a third successive home defeat for the first time since 2004.

Davies celebrates with Wales team-mate Gareth Bale

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett labelled the treatment of Bale by Real fans "a disgrace".

Barnett said: "Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace.

"In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet."

The Welshman has won four Champions League winner's medals and scored 101 goals in 218 appearances since joining Real from Tottenham for £85m in 2013.