Mauricio Pochettino still seeking 'next level' for Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham to keep moving forward and reach the "next level" after beating Borussia Dortmund to make the Champions League quarter-finals.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the second leg against Dortmund to secure a 4-0 aggregate win.

The result means Spurs are into the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2011, which Pochettino called a "massive achievement".

However, the Spurs boss added: "To move to the next level or the last level is not only to show a professional display like we did, we need to do more, to be in different positions.

"Of course it's so important to be in the quarter-finals but in the end you need to show more to be on the next level and to stay there.

"To build that possibility to be on the same level as the clubs we are talking out you need to start on the first step always, and I don't know if we are in the middle or at 70 per cent of moving forward.

Harry Kane celebrates opening the scoring for Spurs

"I don't know the gap we need to achieve but we are working hard to be there one day. The stadium will be such an important step for the club to try to be in a good position in the future."

Pochettino also said he expects Spurs to play their quarter-final tie at their new stadium, having seen the opening delayed several times this season.

"I expect to play at the new stadium. We were talking yesterday with Daniel [Levy, Spurs chairman] and he was very positive. My wish is to play there.

"Before the game, we were sitting and listening to the Champions League song and we were talking and saying it will be amazing to be in the new stadium listening to that song. Now we are in the quarter-finals, we hope we can finish and listen to the song there."

Having won the first leg against Dortmund 3-0 at Wembley, Spurs had to withstand early pressure in Germany as the hosts pushed for goals.

Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies block a shot

But they produced a resilient display before Kane's goal all-but ensured their progress.

"I feel very proud," said Pochettino. "I am more than happy for our players, the effort was brilliant, playing with much disadvantage with the first leg at Wembley and tonight I think it was an unbelievable effort. I want to congratulate my players, I'm very proud for our fans and the club.

"It's a very particular season with a lot of circumstances and to help the club achieve not only being in the quarter-finals, but to change the mood and to open the new stadium is a fantastic season and I think it's a season that we are going to remember."