Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham (Agg: 0-4): Hugo Lloris keeps hosts out before Harry Kane winner

Harry Kane celebrates opening the scoring for Spurs at Dortmund

Harry Kane's second-half winner settled Tottenham as they beat Dortmund 1-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 second leg in Germany.

Hugo Lloris kept Dortmund out in the first half with fine saves from Marco Reus, Julian Weigl and Mario Gotze as the hosts went gung-ho, while Heung-Min Son poked wide having gone through on goal during a rare Tottenham attack.

Kane is mobbed by team-mates after making it 1-0

Player ratings Dortmund: Burki (5), Wolf (4), Akanji (5), Weigl (5), Diallo (5), Witsel (6), Guerreiro (5), Gotze (5), Sancho (5), Reus (6), Alcacer (5)



Subs: Pulisic (5), Larsen (5), Delaney (NA)



Tottenham: Lloris (9), Aurier (7), Alderweireld (8), Sanchez (8), Vertonghen (8), Davies (7), Winks (6), Sissoko (8), Eriksen (7), Son (7), Kane (8)



Subs: Dier (6), Lamela (6), Rose (NA)



Man of the match: Hugo Lloris

But Kane's vital away goal flattened Dortmund, producing a fine finish having been played through on goal by Moussa Sissoko (49), and with it becoming Spurs' all-time top European scorer.

The result means Spurs reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2011, with the draw for the last eight on March 15.

Team news It was three at the back again for Spurs as Davies came into the team, making only his second appearance since suffering an injury on January 24. The only other change from the first leg saw Kane replace Lucas, who dropped to the bench.



It was an attacking-looking XI from Dortmund as they recovered a few players who missed the first leg. Alcacer and Reus started, having both missed out at Wembley, as did Sancho and Gotze. Chelsea signing Pulisic dropped to the bench.

Kane became Spurs' all-time top scorer in Europe with 24 goals

Dortmund dominated the ball in the first half, registering 70 per cent possession, but could not find a way through Spurs as Lloris came to the rescue on more than one occasion.

Jan Vertonghen made a fantastic last-ditch tackle to deny Reus, but Reus did then manage to get a shot off on goal, forcing Lloris into a sharp save after deflecting off Davinson Sanchez.

Son spurned a rare Spurs opportunity after being played through one-on-one by Christian Eriksen, poking wide after a suspected push in the back by Marius Wolf, before another onslaught on Spurs' goal at the other end saw Lloris make two quickfire stops.

Mauricio Pochettino gives orders to his team during the first half

First, the Frenchman saved on the line from Julian Weigl's header, before keeping out Mario Gotze's curling effort from inside the box with a fine one-handed stop.

But Kane became Spurs' all-time top European scorer after the break, overtaking Jermain Defoe with his 24th in trademark style as he curled a fine finish around Roman Burki from 18 yards after Sissoko's through ball cut open a snoozing Dortmund back line.

Soon-to-be Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic headed over in space with 15 minutes remaining, and Lloris earned a deserved clean sheet with a fine low save from Paco Alcacer's drive.

Man of the match - Hugo Lloris

Lloris has been under the microscope again of late after the mix-up which led to Chelsea's second in their 2-0 defeat last Wednesday, but his contribution ensured Spurs crucially went into half-time level.

He made seven saves in total, five of which were more than your routine stop, on a night where Mauricio Pochettino's masterplan still depended on a fine goalkeeping performance.

Hugo Lloris made several fine stops for Tottenham

The manager

Mauricio Pochettino: "To move to the next level or the last level is not only to show a professional display like we did, we need to do more, to be in different positions. Of course it's so important to be in the quarter-finals but in the end you need to show more to be on the next level and to stay there."

1:30 Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham to keep moving forward and reach the next level Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham to keep moving forward and reach the next level

The pundit

"It's nothing short of a miracle."@rosenior_liam23 hails incredible job by Mauricio Pochettino in his time as Spurs manager.



📺 Watch #TheDebate on Sky Sports Premier League now. pic.twitter.com/raZPIiuLNq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2019

The feature

Mauricio Pochettino's team is growing not stagnating, writes Adam Bate.

Read his feature HERE

Pochettino has taken Tottenham to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time during his reign

Opta stats

Dortmund have now been eliminated at the last 16 stage of the Champions League on two of the last three occasions they have reached this stage (also in 2014/15 v Juventus).

Tottenham have beaten Borussia Dortmund in each of their four Champions League meetings, meaning the German side have become the fourth side in the competition's history to lose each of their opening four such matches against a single English side (also Olympiakos v Manchester United, SK Sturm Graz v Manchester United and Sparta Prague v Arsenal).

Having lost just two of their first 12 home European contests against English sides (W6 D4 L2), Dortmund have now lost back-to-back such matches (both against Spurs).

12 of Tottenham's 13 goals in the Champions League this season have come in the second half (92%).

Tweet of the game

This Harry Potter-themed team sheet - including Alcacer as No 9 3/4 - made us all chuckle before kick-off...

What's next?

Tottenham now go to Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League at 3pm, while Dortmund host Stuttgart, also on Saturday. The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will be played on April 9 and 10.