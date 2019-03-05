Does Mauricio Pochettino accidentally hint at touchline ban?

1:07 Does Mauricio Pochettino misunderstand a question about Tottenham's new stadium and accidentally reveal he is receiving a touchline ban? Does Mauricio Pochettino misunderstand a question about Tottenham's new stadium and accidentally reveal he is receiving a touchline ban?

Mauricio Pochettino may have accidentally revealed he will receive a touchline ban from the FA following Tottenham's Champions League victory on Tuesday.

Pochettino's side secured their place in the quarter-finals with an impressive 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund, securing a 4-0 victory on aggregate.

However, back in the Premier League, he is waiting to discover from the FA whether he will be punished for his confrontation with Mike Dean following Spurs' 2-1 defeat at Burnley last month.

Following the win over Dortmund, Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir asked whether Pochettino thought Spurs would play their home Champions League quarter-final in their new stadium, but the Argentine manager seemed to misunderstand the question.

He said we would "see tomorrow why he was very disappointed" and accused "football people in our country" of failing to help Tottenham.

Spurs' press officer then quietly pointed out to Pochettino the question was about the new stadium, to which he replied: "OK, now I will answer your question!"

What was Pochettino referring to? Watch the video above and decide for yourself.