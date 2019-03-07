Premier League questions: Will Manchester United make top-four statement?

Paul Pogba will lead the charge for Manchester United against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports

Will Manchester United make a top-four statement? Will Wilfried Zaha shine again? We pick out the key questions ahead of the Premier League weekend.

Will Wilfried Zaha maintain hot streak of form? (Crystal Palace vs Brighton, Saturday, live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm)

Zaha has his mojo back. After a run of 13 Premier League games without a goal or assist, Crystal Palace's star man has been involved in six goals in his last six games. Brighton will need to be on their guard as the winger likes nothing more than terrorising their defence, scoring twice in the corresponding fixture at Selhurst Park last season.

Zaha was the match-winner in 2013 when he scored twice in a Championship play-off semi-final that sent Palace on their way to promotion.

Are the Blues vulnerable against the 'big six' specialists? (Chelsea vs Wolves, Sunday, live on Sky Sports, 2.05pm)

Chelsea will need to be at their best on Super Sunday. Wolves have won more points against the 'big six' sides (nine) than any of the other 14 sides in the Premier League this season and have already avoided defeat away at Arsenal (1-1), Manchester United (1-1) and Tottenham (3-1).

Nuno Espirito Santo's side relish teams that enjoy dominating the ball. They sit deep, are insanely organised and counter with great technical ability. Chelsea had 70 per cent possession and 17 attempts on goal in the reverse fixture but suffered a 2-1 defeat courtesy of goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

Will United tighten their grip on top-four place? (Arsenal vs Manchester United, Sunday, live on Sky Sports, 4.15pm)

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, Manchester United's top-four hopes looked slim.

However, since Solskjaer took charge, United have won at least five more Premier League points than any other side (32) and moved ahead of Arsenal in the table with victory over Southampton, last weekend.

United will extend their lead over the Gunners to four points with eight matches remaining if they beat Unai Emery's side on Super Sunday.

Home comforts to return for the Bluebirds? (Cardiff vs West Ham, Saturday, 3pm)

Cardiff's form is deserting them at the wrong time. They have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 1-10, with two home defeats included in that run, where they've conceded eight goals.

Neil Warnock's men are now in the relegation zone, two points from safety and with home games still to come against Chelsea and Liverpool, this fixture is bordering on a must-win.

Will the Cherries pick themselves out of their away rut? (Huddersfield vs Bournemouth, Saturday, 3pm)

Are Eddie Howe's men on the beach already?

Their form in the last six games suggests so.

If the Premier League table only counted for the last six games, then they would be in the relegation zone. It's the away form which is a particular area of concern. Bournemouth have lost their last nine away league games, conceding at least twice each time. In total they've shipped 28 goals in those games and scored just four in return.

They won't get a better opportunity to end that run than against the basement boys.

Rodgers to become an instant hit with the locals? (Leicester vs Fulham, Saturday, 3pm)

Brendan Rodgers will be keen to make an impression on the Foxes faithful this weekend in his first home match in charge. Not much cheer has emanated from the home end at the King Power this season with Claude Puel's football producing just 16 goals in 14 matches. Excitement is craved.

Rodgers has won all six of his Premier League meetings with Fulham, who remain winless on the road this season.

Almiron to dazzle at St James'? (Newcastle vs Everton, Saturday, 3pm)

The mood around St James' Park is improving week-by-week. Newcastle have won their last four Premier League home games, by an aggregate score of 9-1, and January signing Miguel Almiron is getting people of their seats with his exuberant style. He's creating three chances per 90 minutes on average for his team-mates, more than any other Newcastle player.

Will Spurs get back on the horse? (Southampton vs Tottenham, Saturday, 3pm)

From looking up at Manchester City and Liverpool, Spurs are now looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack in the race for top four.

Tottenham have lost their last two away league games, at Burnley and Chelsea - it's the same number as they had lost in their previous 13 on the road. Saturday's opponents bodes well for Mauricio Pochettino's men, though, as Tottenham have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Southampton, winning ten and scoring at least once in all 13 games.

Will Man City put pressure on Liverpool? (Manchester City vs Watford, Saturday, 5.30pm)

Pep Guardiola's men have the carrot of moving four points clear of Liverpool in the title race with a win in the late kick-off - as Jurgen Klopp's side don't play until Sunday.

Just as recent as January 3, Liverpool held a seven-point advantage over the reigning champions but a drop in form on Merseyside has opened the door for City, who are walking through it. City have won nine of their last ten Premier League games.

Is Jurgen Klopp panicking? (Liverpool vs Burnley, Sunday, 12.00pm)

Paul Merson - speaking on The Debate - certainly seems to think so, and we'll be able to gauge more about Klopp's current demeanour when his team return to Anfield as huge favourites to beat Sean Dyche's tenacious side.

All logic points to a home victory. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 35 Premier League home games (W25 D10) and Burnley have picked up just four points from their 27 available in the Premier League against Liverpool.