Southampton vs Tottenham preview: Dele Alli could be available

Dele Alli could be back in contention for Tottenham this weekend

Dele Alli could return to the Tottenham squad this weekend as they travel to Southampton in the Premier League.

The midfielder has been struggling with a hamstring injury and will face a late fitness test before manager Mauricio Pochettino selects his squad.

The Argentine - who will be in the stands after receiving a two-match touchline ban from the FA this week - has revealed that the heartache that came when he resigned from Southampton to move to Tottenham in 2014.

"Of course a lot aren't going to forgive me, but I still love them," he said. "I love Southampton. The time I spent there was a great experience; I enjoyed it a lot.

"I cried a lot when I left. My family, too. It was one of the most important periods of my life with my family, that I enjoyed the most, which is why it was so tough.

"You change in your life and you need to move. But I still love Southampton, of course I want to beat them on Saturday but I wish them the best."

Southampton put in a good recent performance against Manchester United, and Ralph Hasenhuttl will be using that as a template for Saturday's game.

"Preparing for a game like this, you see so much quality - it's a perfect example of technical quality meeting tactical performance. It will be a very interesting game at the weekend," he said.

"We showed against United that if we find a good balance with our pressing then we can create a few problems for the big teams too.

"Against Tottenham, we have to give them the biggest fight we can imagine and be committed and know exactly what we need to do."

Team news

Harry Winks will also face a late fitness test for Tottenham, owing to concerns over a groin problem. Kieran Trippier, who also missed out against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, is expected to be absent because of strained gluteals.

Danny Ings will remain sidelined, although Hasenhuttl is hopeful that he can be back in contention after the three-week break Southampton now have. Mario Lemina is also back in training after an abdominal strain.

Opta stats

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are winless in their six home league games against Spurs (D2 L4). They'd won their previous five against them before that run.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W10 D2), scoring at least once in all 13 games.

Southampton have won three of their seven Premier League home games under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl (D1 L3), as many as they had in their previous 24 combined at St Mary's under Mauricio Pellegrino and Mark Hughes (W3 D11 L10).

Tottenham have lost their last two away league games, the same number they'd lost in their previous 13 on the road (W11 D0 L2). They've only lost three in a row on the road under Mauricio Pochettino once before (November 2017).

Southampton have lost more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (20).

Mauricio Pochettino has never lost away at former club Southampton in the Premier League (W2 D2) - only Harry Redknapp (five games against West Ham) has had a longer unbeaten away run against a specific side he's formerly managed in the competition.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored in each of his last four Premier League meetings with Southampton, netting six goals in total. He's also scored in each of his last three against them at St Mary's Stadium.

Merson's prediction

Tottenham had a great result in midweek in the Champions League and I thought they were fortunate against Arsenal. Southampton are a funny team - they go to Old Trafford and should have got a point and did well. If Cardiff end up beating West Ham and go above Southampton, they've then got some hard games coming up. Cardiff need to go above Southampton to make them panic but if they are always in front of them, it is just another hard game gone by, but I think Southampton will stay up.

