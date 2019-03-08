Sky Sports Fantasy Football Transfer Tips: Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku in the goals again

Lukaku has six in his last three in all competitions

Former Sky Sports Fantasy Football Champion Dan Cox highlights five players for you to consider for your team this week.

Again there are just two days of action to navigate through this weekend, but it may be wise to look ahead to next weekend where there are only five fixtures.

The FA Cup quarter-finals cause some Premier League fixture carnage, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham not playing in game week 32. In fact, next weekend sees Chelsea and Liverpool as the only top six sides to play.

It is well worth checking the fixtures to ensure you have a captain on each of these days. I know it may be a bit late if you do not already own a Liverpool asset or two, but it could be a case of damage limitation if you do not bring in Fantasy Football's top-point scorer Virgil van Dijk, before you get left too far behind mini-league rivals.

The great thing is you can bring in a Liverpool player on Sunday for the Burnley game, hopefully after your existing player has played on Saturday, therefore gaining an extra game and ensuring you have an additional player for next weekend also.

Virgil Van Dijk - £9.9m

As mentioned previously, Virgil van Dijk (£9.9m) is the highest points scorer in the game with 236 this campaign, currently selected by 22.4 per cent of managers. I do not think you can risk being without the Dutch international.

He has earned 44 points in three games since the overhaul with three clean sheets, two goals and a Sky Sports Man of the Match award, plus the Liverpool centre-back is over 40 points ahead of Eden Hazard - the second highest point scorer. Liverpool do not have any blank game weeks ahead, which makes Van Dijk a welcome addition to your side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £8.4m

Alexander-Arnold recorded three assists against Watford

Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) has been having a great season for Liverpool. He has also been having a great season in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, with 132 points for the term. He has six assists, with three of those coming against Watford in last week's 5-0 demolition, which really adds to his appeal, combined with the clean sheet points he has been picking up. In just 11.9 per cent of teams, he is a great price, coming in 1.5m cheaper than team-mate Van Dijk.

Wilfried Zaha - £10.2m

I tipped him last week and he delivered with a goal and MOTM performance, and this week I am tipping Zaha (£10.2m) once more.

Zaha has been in instrumental form for Palace as of late

The Crystal Palace winger is sitting on 131 points and could add to his tally of eight goals and five assists this weekend. Palace host Brighton in the Sky Sports live lunchtime clash on Saturday and with an ownership of just 5.3 per cent, another points haul will see owners really benefit. With 43 points in his last four games, Zaha is in a great vein of form with four goals and two MOTM awards.

Eden Hazard - £11.8m

Hazard could benefit from a generous run of fixtures

Hazard (£11.8m) is the second highest point scorer in the game on 197 points thanks to 12 goals, 11 assists and six MOTM awards. In a considerable 23.1 per cent of teams - and with a home fixture against Wolves up next for the Blues - Hazard could add to that tally as Chelsea try and force their way back into the Premier League top four.

Romelu Lukaku - £12.7m

I cannot remember the last time that Lukaku (£12.7m) made the five, but it has certainly been a while. The Belgian is in just 4.7 per cent of teams, which is surprisingly less than Pablo Zabaleta (5.1 per cent). Lukaku is on 123 points for the season with 12 goals and one assist, although he does have 34 points from his last two games, which just emphasises how he looks to have rediscovered his form and confidence.

It is Arsenal away for Man Utd this weekend, followed by an easier run of Watford, Wolves, West Ham and Everton, so the United forward could be a great acquisition, especially with United on a great run and harbouring top-four ambitions.