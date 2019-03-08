Arsenal v Man Utd: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Play Six-a-Side for the chance to win £1k!

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates as the race for the top four heats up.

Arsenal have won eight consecutive Premier League home matches and are one point behind their weekend opponents, who currently occupy fourth spot - but it could have been closer if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had converted his last-minute penalty against Tottenham last weekend.

Manchester United have won 10 and drawn two in the 12 Premier League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken charge.

All four of these players have the capacity to rack up a hefty points haul from this blockbuster clash, but which Elite Player will make your team? Take a look at the contenders and select your own Sky Sports Six-a-Side team for this weekend.

Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has scored six goals in his last nine Premier League games, in which he has seen 675 minutes of action, which means he is averaging a goal every 112.5 minutes of late.

Lacazette has been in good form for Unai Emery's side

He has averaged 39.1 Six-a-Side points from his last five fixtures and should get the opportunity to increase it as he will be pairing up with Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil most likely for Unai Emery's side.

Despite this, only 9.2 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players are backing Lacazette to impress at the Emirates, which could put you ahead of the pack if he does produce a standout performance.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has scored 16 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season, only bettered by Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero, and contributing 560 points to his overall total of 1105.5 - a shade over half of his haul this term coming just from finding the net.

The Arsenal striker has created 26 chances for his teammates and has picked up 196.5 Six-a-Side points from successful passes, proving he can earn a reliable source of points from other fields.

Aubameyang's selection percentage stands at just 12.6 thus far

With a selection percentage of just 12.6 from Six-a-Side competitors, it can highlight how much United's form is hindering on people's choices to include the Arsenal pairing in their Six-a-Side team.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has perhaps only just calmed down since his penalty was the deciding factor in Manchester United's Champions League tie with PSG in Paris, yet his domestic form has been impressive also.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his penalty against PSG

He has six goals from 12 since Solskjaer took over, contributing 210 Six-a-Side points, although he has registered 30 points in each of the aerial duels and clearances category, proving he can contribute to defensive duties as well.

A modest 18 per cent of Six-a-Side players will be hoping the England striker demonstrates another great performance in the clash against Arsenal and finds his first goal in four Premier League matches in the process.

Paul Pogba

The form of Pogba has been unquestionable. Since Solskjaer has taken over, he has contributed to 14 goals in 12 matches, finding the net eight times and creating six goals for his United colleagues.

The World Cup winner brags the highest score out of the Elite Players with 1553.5, bettering Aubameyang's score by almost 450 Six-a-Side points, while he is averaging 59.75 points per game throughout the course of the season, far superior to that of any other Elite Player.

Pogba boasts the most Six-a-Side points out of the Elite Players by some distance

Pogba is the obvious frontrunner of choice, with 60.2 per cent recruiting his services for Sunday's encounter, hoping he can weave his magic like in the FA Cup fixture at the Emirates most recently.