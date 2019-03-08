Football News

LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Ray Parlour and Harry Kewell

Last Updated: 08/03/19 11:51pm

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate podcast as Ray Parlour and Harry Kewell join David Prutton to discuss all the big talking points.

Parlour and Kewell started the show by talking about Arsenal and Manchester United as they prepare to meet on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

There was also discussion about Tottenham's new stadium after the club announced they will move in April.

Arsenal vs Man Utd

March 10, 2019, 4:15pm

And Liverpool's title aspirations were also on the agenda along with equal pay in women's football.

Listen to The Debate podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app

