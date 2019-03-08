Tottenham to play Crystal Palace or Brighton in April in first match in new stadium

Tottenham look set to finally move into their new ground in April

Tottenham say they will play either Brighton or Crystal Palace in their first match in their new stadium in April.

The identity of Spurs' opponents for their first match in their new ground will depend on the outcome of Brighton's FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall on March 17.

If Brighton beat Millwall, the first match will be against Palace on Wednesday, April 3. If Brighton lose, they will be Spurs' first opponents in the new stadium on the weekend of April 6/7.

The arrangement has been made following discussions between Spurs, the Premier League and UEFA, to ensure they host a league game at the new ground before their Champions League quarter-final.

Tottenham have been playing at Wembley since 2017

Tottenham's home Champions League quarter-final will take place at their new stadium. A UEFA team made a site inspection on Friday, during which the stadium was decorated in UEFA branding and the Champions League anthem was played.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on April 9 or 10, with the second leg a week later, meaning Spurs are guaranteed to play either Brighton or Palace before the first leg.

1:49 Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has welcomed the news that the club will be playing in its new stadium before the end of the season Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has welcomed the news that the club will be playing in its new stadium before the end of the season

Spurs' ability to host their first competitive match at the new stadium also depends on their ability to obtain a safety certificate.

To do so, they must successfully host two test events at the new ground. The first will be the Tottenham vs Southampton U18 match on Sunday, March 24, with the second being a Tottenham Legends game six days later.

A ballot will be opened for supporters to apply for tickets to the games, while Spurs will also offer free tickets to members of the local community to thank them for their "understanding and bearing with us through the disruption and inconvenience".

Daniel Levy encouraged Spurs fans to attend the two test events at the new stadium later this month

Spurs were originally supposed to move into the new 62,062 capacity stadium in September 2018, but various delays have pushed the move back several months.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "We are delighted that we shall be able to welcome our supporters to the stadium and our players of the past and the future to take to the pitch on what will be momentous occasions for our club.

"Please do come and see your new stadium and share these moments. Thank you all once again. Your support has been much appreciated during a challenging but exciting time."