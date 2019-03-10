European paper talk: Matthijs de Ligt drops Liverpool hint

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Liverpool

The latest transfer stories from the European press as Matthijs de Ligt drops hint he would be open to summer Liverpool move.

As the season winds down, teams across Europe are planning for a huge summer of transfers.

Spain

Matthijs de Ligt, thought to be a top transfer target for Barcelona, has revealed he is open to the possibility of joining Liverpool this summer. It was thought with team-mate Frenkie De Jong joining Barca, they would be in pole position for the centre-back, but perhaps it isn't as clear cut.

"It (a move to Liverpool) could happen. "They are a great side, and Van Dijk is there, and I learn a lot from playing with him for the national team. (Dutch press)

Rather than move for Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid could turn to a former player, Clarence Seedorf, if they choose to replace manager Santiago Solari before the season ends. The Dutchman is high on their list of candidates to come in on a short-term basis should the current coach be dismissed. (Diario AS)

Isco reportedly does not feel trusted by new Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Former club President Ramon Calderon believes Mourinho is on the verge of making his Real Madrid return, revealing the deal is almost done. "I am 90 per cent certain that Mourinho will be back at Madrid. I don't know if it will be on Monday, but there were discussions about sacking Solari on Friday." (beIN Sports)

A known transfer target for Manchester City, midfielder Isco has been told by Solari, if he wants to play, he needs to show that he is in the right condition. The 26-year-old has only started five league games this season. (Diario AS)

Despite having Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola, Paris Saint-Germain have not given up hope of signing Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid ahead of next season. Yet to sign an extension with the Spanish club, the French giants hope they can jump in to steal him away (Marca)

Italy

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is no longer off-the-market, with the Italian side setting his price at 100m euros this summer. In the past no proposal would have been considered by president Aurelio De Laurentiis, but with the player growing frustrated, the situation - with Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all linked - has changed. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Zinedine Zidane could be off to Juventus

Zinedine Zidane, reportedly wanted by Real Madrid to return as coach of the Spanish side, has fuelled rumours that we will join Juventus in the summer by making a visit to Turin. The French World Cup winner isn't suspected to have met directly with president Andrea Agneilli, but after spending a few days in the city he supposedly took the opportunity to talk with club representatives. (La Stampa)

France

Tanguy N'Dombele, Houssem Aouar and Nabil Fekir have all been linked with a move away from Lyon this summer, but President Jean-Michel Aulas is confident 'only one player will leave from those in demand. We are making a big effort to convince Fekir, who is our World Champion, to stay.' (Telefoot)

Holland

Former Stoke City midfielder Ibrahim Affelay, currently without a club, has offered his services to PSV Eindhoven, but they want him to prove his fitness before offering him a contract. (Eindhovens Dagblad)