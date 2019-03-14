David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the weekend fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Doncaster vs Barnsley, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Doncaster have been stuttering a bit in recent weeks and are without a win in five, but still find themselves in the play-off places ahead of the weekend.

Playing on Friday night gives them a good chance to get the jump on their rivals, but Barnsley look so good at the minute it is hard to back against them.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Doncaster vs Barnsley Live on

Leeds vs Sheffield United, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is a huge game in the battle for promotion. It is the last time any of the top three will meet each other this season so it's also the last time for any of them to directly impact upon each other's results.

Both of these sides got big wins in midweek and confidence will be high in each camp. The reverse fixture earlier in the season was decided by a mistake and I expect this to be another tight game. I just think Leeds will have enough at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Leeds Live on

Mansfield vs Lincoln, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Now this is a big game at the top of League Two. Mansfield are right in the thick of the promotion battle and will have to watch on nervously all weekend as their rivals play before them.

Lincoln are bang on form and are closing in on promotion. Danny Cowley won't be taking anything for granted, though, and a draw would be a decent result for both sides.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Mansfield vs Lincoln Live on

Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Aston Villa look a totally different proposition now to a couple of weeks ago, having won three games on the spin.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have now lost their last two and are starting to look over their shoulders a bit. Confidence will be low and they are missing a few key players, so I'll back a Villa win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Brentford's defeat at Sheffield United in midweek means they may have just a little bit too much to do to reach the play-offs now, even with a game in hand on most of the sides above them.

West Brom won their first game without Darren Moore, but Swansea aren't in great nick at the moment, and this will be a tough trip for them. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

5:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between West Brom and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between West Brom and Swansea

Preston vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Preston are right up there in the play-off battle now. Eleven unbeaten has seen them move up to ninth, and just two points off the top six heading into the weekend.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and are struggling for any kind of form. Preston should claim the three points here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Rotherham vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

What a massive win that was for Rotherham in midweek. Semi Ajayi has been fantastic for them this season and he was brilliant again as his double sealed their first away win of the season.

Norwich are flying, though. Five wins on the spin and they look well on track for automatic promotion. It's hard to see Rotherham stopping them.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

4:38 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Hull

Wigan vs Bolton, Saturday 3pm

Wigan are in no kind of form at all, and just goal difference now separates themselves and the relegation zone after another poor defeat in midweek.

Bolton may well fancy their chances, but there won't be a huge amount of quality on show at the DW Stadium. I fancy a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Hull vs QPR: 2-0 (17/2)

Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest: 1-1 (5/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn: 3-1 (18/1)

Stoke vs Reading: 1-1 (11/2)