Leeds and Norwich promotion favourites, says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes "outstanding" duo Leeds and Norwich are the favourites for automatic Championship promotion.

His side's 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday evening ensured third-placed Blades kept the pressure on the top two ahead of this weekend's Yorkshire derby against second-placed Leeds.

But despite only being four points off top spot, Wilder believes both Leeds and Norwich should be disappointed if they didn't remain in the automatic promotion spots for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Chris Wilder said: "I think them (Leeds) and Norwich City have been the two outstanding teams in the division."

"We've tried to get into that top two and managed it a couple of times but pound for pound they've been consistently the best two sides.

"From a mathematical point of view it isn't impossible for us and West Brom but I think both of them would be extremely disappointed if they didn't go up automatically."

On the encounter at Elland Road, live on Sky Sports Football, Wilder believes it will be a 'lively' affair with so much at stake.

"Whenever you play Leeds United it is always lively - it's a great place to go and the support is hostile, passionate and they get right behind the team," Wilder added.

"So it's going to be a little bit extra special, particularly at this time of year when there is all to play for."