LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Manchester City, Championship promotion race

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate as Paul Dickov and Curtis Davies join Geoff Shreeves.

Dickov discussed why Manchester City's squad depth and 'next-game mentality' stands them in good stead for an unprecedented quadruple bid, while the pair also discuss VAR's usage after it was implemented several times during City's 7-0 win over Schalke on Tuesday.

Listen to the latest Debate podcast HERE

The panel also praise Cristiano Ronaldo's big-game impact as he helped Juventus to a fine 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, while the Championship promotion race and Premier League survival battle are also dissected.

Listen to The Debate podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app