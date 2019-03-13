Euro Paper Talk: Zinedine Zidane wants to sell Gareth Bale in the summer

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants to sell Gareth Bale in the summer

As we enter the business end of the 2018/19 season, clubs across Europe are beginning to turn their thoughts to their summer recruitment plans.

Here, our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest transfer news from the continental media.

Spain

Zinedine Zidane wants to sell Gareth Bale in the summer, but that will be easier said than done as the Welshman is the highest-paid player at the club and will have to be convinced to leave. (AS)

Jose Mourinho's mooted return to Real Madrid this week was vetoed by key dressing-room figures Karim Benzema and captain Sergio Ramos. Zidane, who departed the club last summer after winning three consecutive Champions League titles, has instead been re-appointed to replace Santiago Solari in the Bernabeu dugout. (Sport)

Isco and Marcelo, two players who were marginalised by Solari, are training despite Real Madrid's squad having the day off in an effort to re-establish themselves under Zidane. (Marca)

Italy

Zidane's return to the Bernabeu has seen Real Madrid reignite their interest in wantaway Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. The European champions contacted Wanda Nara, the player's wife and agent, this week to discuss a possible summer move. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Mauro Icardi is a reported target for Real

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is still determined to leave the Bernabeu this summer, despite Zidane's appointment. The Brazilian defender wants to link up with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Torino, currently sixth in Serie A, want to strengthen their strikeforce ahead of a potential Europa League campaign next season. The Granata have identified AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone as the ideal man to be brought in to partner former Chelsea transfer target Andrea Belotti. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund, who have been overtaken by champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga recently, are planning a £43m overhaul of their squad.

Dortmund will target highly rated Bayer Leverkusen and Germany forward Julian Brandt and Hertha Berlin centre-back Niklas Stark. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are not concerned about Real Madrid's interest in superstar forward Neymar at present, having been given assurances over the player's commitment to the Ligue 1 champions by his father. (L'Equipe)