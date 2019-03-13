Philip Billing: Teenager arrested over alleged racial abuse towards Huddersfield midfielder

Philip Billing received an abusive message on Instagram

A sixteen-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing.

Billing tweeted a picture of an abusive private message he had received on Instagram urging him to leave the Premier League club.

The supporter told Billing: "Leave our f****** club I never want to see you in a town kit ever again you useless wanna be black donkey."

The 22-year-old, who has made 26 Premier League appearances for Huddersfield this season, simply tweeted an image of the racist taunt with a thumbs down emoji.

A police statement read: "Following a report received by West Yorkshire Police this morning (13 March) in relation to abusive racial comments on social media, police have now arrested a 16-year-old male.

"The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and is being investigated as a hate crime. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Kirklees District Police would like to reassure the public that this incident has been swiftly and proportionately investigated.

"All reports of hate incidents are taken extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and all such reports will be thoroughly investigated."

Huddersfield released a statement on the matter, insisting they have a "zero-tolerance stance towards any form of discrimination".