Philip Billing reveals racist abuse from Huddersfield 'fan'

Philip Billing of Huddersfield

Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing has received online racial abuse from someone purporting to be one of the club's own supporters.

Billing tweeted a picture of an abusive private message he had received on Instagram urging him to leave the Premier League club.

The supporter told Billing: "Leave our f****** club I never want to see you in a town kit ever again you useless wanna be black donkey."

The 22-year-old, who has made 26 Premier League appearances for Huddersfield this season, simply tweeted an image of the racist taunt with a thumbs down emoji.

Huddersfield subsequently released a statement on the matter, insisting they have a "zero-tolerance stance towards any form of discrimination."

"We're aware of the racist message sent to Philip Billing over social media on Tuesday evening and have subsequently referred the case to West Yorkshire Police," read the statement.

"Huddersfield Town does not tolerate abuse of any kind and has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of discrimination.

"We will give our full co-operation to the Police to deal with this matter in the strongest possible way."

Billing, who has just been called into Denmark's senior squad for their upcoming international matches, has produced several outstanding displays for the Terriers this season and his form has led to speculation over a summer move.

Huddersfield are 16 points from safety with eight matches remaining.