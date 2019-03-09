Jan Siewert 'cannot defend' Huddersfield performance after Bournemouth defeat

1:43 Jan Siewert says he can't defend Huddersfield's performance and feels sorry for the fans that came to their match against Bournemouth. Jan Siewert says he can't defend Huddersfield's performance and feels sorry for the fans that came to their match against Bournemouth.

Jan Siewert admitted he "cannot defend" Huddersfield's performance after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Callum WIlson and Ryan Fraser were enough for the visitors as they picked up their first away league win since October, as Huddersfield slipped 16 points from safety at the foot of the table after yet another defeat.

Siewert could not hide his anger after the match, highlighting a lack of fight from his players, while remaining adamant he will not give up hope of a remarkable survival bid.

"I can't defend the performance today," Siewert told Sky Sports. "The performance in the first half was not good, and the performance in the second half was a bit better but it was not good. I feel sorry for the fans who came here today.

"This was not my kind of football. Everyone saw my style against Wolverhampton, everyone saw my attitude. I fought for the club, and I have fought for the club since I am here, so the way we played today was unacceptable for me.

"We had a young lad on the pitch - Aaron [Rowe] - and I thought he did quite well, he showed that he really fought, but that's it.

"I completely don't agree with this performance today. I didn't like it at all. In the second half, at the moment we tried to do everything, they scored the second goal. This was the goal that decided the game.

"It is a difficult situation [at the club] and I knew that when I came in. I am a young manager, they haven't scored that much this season still but we had two goals and a win against Wolves and we have to continue like that. I will still keep fighting for this club."