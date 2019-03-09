Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth: Callum Wilson stars on return for visitors

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Fit-again Callum Wilson starred in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate as Bournemouth earned a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Making his first start since mid-January, Wilson chested home his 50th league goal for Bournemouth to break the deadlock with just 20 minutes on the clock

Then, to further enhance his chances of being in Southgate's squad for England's upcoming European Championship qualifiers, Wilson turned provider for Ryan Fraser, who stroked home Bournemouth's second in the 66th minute.

Huddersfield offered very little in resistance, as they remain on just seven league goals at home, with the defeat meaning they are now a colossal 16 points from safety at the foot of the table, while Bournemouth's first away Premier League win since October keeps them in 12th, nine clear of the bottom three.

Player ratings Huddersfield: Lossl (6), Durm (6), Bacuna (6), Jorgensen (6), Stankovic (6), Schindler (5), Mooy (6), Billing (4), Pritchard (5), Kachunga (4), Mounie (3).



Subs: Lowe (6), Grant (6)



Bournemouth: Boruc (7), Lerma (6), Mepham (8), Ake (7), Smith (6), Daniels (6), Surman (7), Brooks (8), Fraser (8), King (7), Wilson (8).



Subs used: Mousset (N/A), Solanke (6), Clyne (6)



Man of the match: Callum Wilson

After a scrappy opening, Wilson brought a smart save from Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from the angle, before the first move of real quality brought the opening goal of the game.

David Brooks, fresh from penning a new Bournemouth deal this week, threaded the ball through for Fraser, who raced clear, fired the ball across for Wilson, who steered the ball home with his chest from underneath the crossbar.

Huddersfield looked more than toothless in attack, with the poor final pass again restricting them to half chances while, down the other end, Brooks was picking passes, threading the ball through for Josh King, who dragged his effort wide.

Team news Having passed a late fitness, Callum Wilson was one of two changes for the visitors from their defeat to Manchester City, with Jefferson Lerma also returning. Nathaniel Clyne and Jack Simpson missed out. Dominic Solanke was fit to take his place on the bench. Huddersfield also made two changes, with Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga replacing Jonathan Hogg and young Karlan Grant.

Huddersfield were denied a penalty ten minutes into the second half, but Alex Pritchard's tumble was not deemed a foul.

Seven minutes later, Fraser and Wilson - the Premier League's most deadly link-up duo - had combined once more, with Wilson showing great awareness to pull it back for Fraser to finish.

Josh King had two good chances to make the win more comfortable, but fluffed his lines both times as Bournemouth brought an end to their barren run on the road with consummate ease.

The managers

Jan Siewert: "I can't defend the performance today. The performance in the first half was not good, and the performance in the second half was a bit better but it was not good. I feel sorry for the fans who came here today.

"This was not my kind of football. Everyone saw my style against Wolverhampton, everyone saw my attitude. I fought for the club, and I have fought for the club since I am here, so the way we played today was unacceptable for me."

Eddie Howe: "Callum was excellent today, as was Josh King - they caused lots of problems today. It is testament to Callum's professionalism that he is able to play 90 minutes, he has worked hard on his comeback.

"We need it [the away win] for a whole host of reasons. To get out supporters to come all this way, and they have supported us week in, week out, there has been no ill feeling from the stands and they deserved that win today."

Opta stats

Only two teams in top-flight history have scored fewer goals after 30 games than the 15 Huddersfield have this season - Leicester City (13 in 1977-78) and Derby County (14 in 2007-08).

Courtesy of their victory against Huddersfield, Bournemouth ended a run of nine consecutive Premier League away defeats.

Callum Wilson netted his 50th league goal for Bournemouth in his 128th appearance for the Cherries.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has netted seven goals in six games against Huddersfield in the league, his best-return against any side.

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser is the first Scottish player to register 10 assists in a single Premier League season.

Only Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard (11 each) have registered more assists in Europe's 'big five' leagues this season than Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser (10, level with Jadon Sancho and Joshua Kimmich).

Bournemouth attackers Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have combined for nine Premier League goals this season (4 assists for Wilson, 5 for Fraser), more than any other duo in the competition in 2018-19.

Man of the match - Callum Wilson

Not a bad day to net a goal and an assist with Southgate in attendance. Wilson was the difference between the two sides, showing Huddersfield's strikers how it is done, linking up with his team-mates brilliantly and taking his chance when it came. That is now three successive games that Wilson has found the net, taking his league tally to 11, which, given injuries have restricted his playing time, is a mighty fine return.

What's next

Huddersfield face a trip to the capital next to take on West Ham, Bournemouth host Newcastle next.