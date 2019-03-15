Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month winners: Said Benrahma, Jordan Graham and Sam Hoskins

Brentford forward Said Benrahma is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 56 per cent of the public vote.

The Griffin Park pitch was Benrahma's dance floor as he shimmied with twinkle-toed delight through a mesmerised Hull defence before lifting a shot into the net with the toe of his boot.

Said Benrahma was an absolute joy to watch for Brentford at the weekend! A hat-trick which included this fine goal ⚡✨ pic.twitter.com/zqRcfjdY1z — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 25, 2019

Benrahma said: "I just picked the ball up and went. I kept on dribbling and then managed to score. It gave me great pleasure to score a goal like that"

Benrahma beat off competition from Reading's Nelson Oliveira and Norwich City's Teemu Pukki.

Sky Bet League One: Jordan Graham - Blackpool v OXFORD UNITED - February 23

Oxford United winger Jordan Graham is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 48 per cent of the public vote.

What a way to score your first Sky Bet EFL goal in more than three years and secure your side's first away win of the season - a free-kick of whip and dip that found the net in a hurry.

1:12 Watch Graham's winner and the other February nominations here... Watch Graham's winner and the other February nominations here...

Graham said: "It's great to win the award. I struck it fairly well but more importantly it helped us get a big win, our first away this season. Hopefully there will be a few more goals between now and the end of the season."

Graham beat off competition from Barnsley's Alex Mowatt and Scunthorpe United's Kyle Wooton.

Sky Bet League Two: Sam Hoskins - Tranmere Rovers v NORTHAMPTON TOWN - 5th February

Northampton Town midfielder Sam Hoskins is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 46 per cent of the public vote.

Marked closely and running diagonally across the area, Hoskins defied all logic as he backheeled home a half-volley and threw in a pirouette for good measure.

Hoskins said: "It was a good cross from David Buchanan, I didn't have the time or space to take a touch and control the ball so it was about helping it on and aiming for the far post as much as anything.

"It came off perfectly and it was a very good time for us because we were under a lot of pressure but we took a lead into half-time and went on to win what was a very important game for us.

"I'm delighted to have won the award, and hopefully we can keep our good form going in to the final nine games of the season."