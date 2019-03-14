European Paper Talk: Real Madrid to prioritise Christian Eriksen signing

Real Madrid will step up their interest in Christian Eriksen in the summer

The summer transfer window will soon be upon us, and clubs across Europe are already turning their attention towards new signings.

Here, our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest transfer news from the continental media.

Spain

Real Madrid will prioritise the signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in the summer, whose contract with Spurs expires in 2020. (AS)

Tottenham attempted to agree a loan deal with Real Madrid for Gareth Bale last season, but were unable to meet the player's wage demands, said to be around €12 million a year. The Welshman's former club may reignite their interest in the summer. (Diario AS)

Tottenham reportedly enquired about Gareth Bale's availability last season

Zinedine Zidane is close to securing his first transfer as new Real Madrid boss after agreeing a €50 million deal for Porto defender Eder Militao. The 21-year-old has impressed at Porto since joining the club from Sao Paulo last summer and has been heavily linked with Los Blancos and Manchester United. (Marca)

Italy

Napoli will battle Real Madrid for the signature of Inter striker Mauro Icardi. The Spanish club are the favourites having bettered Napoli's reported contract offer of €9 million a season plus €2 million in bonuses. Juventus are also believed to be interested in the Argentine striker. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Mauro Icardi has been pursued by Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus

Milan are expected to challenge Inter and Tottenham for the signing of highly-rated Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen. The Rossoneri are looking for a new centre back to partner Alessio Romagnoli and have identified 22-year-old Andersen as a prime target. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund will attempt to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt this summer. The 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Liverpool, has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, playing in a more withdrawn midfield role. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt

Dortmund will also look to add Hertha defensive midfielder Niklas Stark to their squad. BVB are hopeful that a fee of €25 million could be enough to sign both Stark and Brandt. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to offer manager Thomas Tuchel a one-year extension on his current deal in the coming weeks. The German coach has guided PSG to the top of Ligue 1 with a 17-point lead over second placed Lyon, although their recent Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester United was a setback.

But PSG are confident in their manager to guide the club forward and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hopes to see Tuchel commit his future to the club. (L'Equipe)