Sky Sports Fantasy Football Transfer Tips: Declan Rice and David Brooks

Do not miss out on David Brooks' low selection percentage

Former Sky Sports Fantasy Football champion Dan Cox highlights five players for you to consider for your team this week.

There are only five Premier League fixtures this weekend, but hopefully, more than a couple of your players will make an appearance this week.

On Saturday there are just three fixtures - Bournemouth v Newcastle, Burnley v Leicester and West Ham v Huddersfield - while Liverpool take on Fulham and Chelsea travel to Everton, both live on Sky Sports.

David Brooks - £6.3m

Starting at the Vitality Stadium and Bournemouth's David Brooks (£6.3m) is a good a pick as any. The Welsh international is a great option, having just returned from injury, and has been in great form this season, with six goals and four assists, along with a solitary Sky Sports Man of the Match award.

With over 100 points, he has been exceptional value-for-money this season, plus, as he has been out injured, he is not overly-selected, currently in just 4.7 per cent of teams, suggesting he could be a great secret weapon to use in forthcoming weeks.

James Maddison - £7.6m

James Maddison (£7.6m) is a great pick. He is always at the heart of the action and as Leicester face Burnley, he could be in the thick of it again.

James Maddison has enjoyed his first term in the Premier League

An assist last week in the win over Fulham now takes him to 134 points for the season, from five goals, six assists and an impressive five MOTM awards. Again, he is a great value-for-money pick who is in just 14 per cent of Fantasy Football teams.

Declan Rice - £6.6m

At the London Stadium, West Ham take on a Huddersfield side that are facing almost certain relegation. With two goals and two MOTM awards, Declan Rice has been in great form, with 33 points in his last four games.

Declan Rice earned his first England call-up due to his breakthrough season

West Ham could well earn another clean sheet and Rice appears to be a MOTM magnet at the moment, so if they do, he will be a candidate for another. He has also earned over 100 points this season and again for £6.6m is a great value-for-money pick. In just 3.4 per cent of teams, he is criminally under-owned.

Virgil Van Dijk - £9.9m

Virgil van Dijk is the safest pick for a points haul. Whilst Mohamed Salah might be an obvious pick, he has not quite hit the same heights this season and there is probably more chance of a Liverpool clean sheet than a Salah brace. More frustratingly, in Liverpool's last two home games, they have scored nine goals and Salah has not contributed an assist or goal.

Virgil van Dijk is in scintillating form for Liverpool

Van Dijk is the highest points scorer in the game by some distance with 239 points from 16 clean sheets, three goals, four MOTM awards and a massive 57 points in passing bonuses.

Eden Hazard - £11.8m

If you fancy a different option, Eden Hazard is a great choice. The Belgian is the second highest point scorer behind Van Dijk with 207 points, and despite Chelsea's recent struggles, Hazard remains a premium asset. He is a match-winner who is more than capable of a big points haul and he has recently returned 21 points against Huddersfield with a brace and MOTM and he did the same against Watford on Boxing Day.

Hazard has contributed to 24 goals for Chelsea this campaign

The only problem is he can often go on a barren run of two-point performances. It is just catching him at the right time for a double digit haul. Chelsea also have single game days on the horizon. On the March 31, Chelsea travel to Cardiff, while the only other game of the day is Liverpool against Tottenham.

On top of this, Chelsea do have some single game days in April - two in fact, with West Ham on the April 8 and Burnley on the April 22. This is where Hazard could pay dividends.

