Europa League round-up: Sevilla suffer last-minute shock exit to Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague's last-minute win put them into the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time

Slavia Prague midfielder Ibrahim Traore put paid to Sevilla's hopes of another Europa League triumph with a 120th-minute winner.

A finely-poised tie, level at 2-2 after the opening leg, was blown open when Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty cancelled out Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui's opener before the break and Munir El Haddadi's stunning volley repeated the feat following Tomas Soucek's spot-kick as the tie went into extra-time.

Franco Vazquez headed Sevilla in front, only for fellow substitute Mick van Buren to level and set the stage for Traore to make it 4-3 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate right at the death.

Valencia needed a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Goncalo Guedes to book their passage after Krasnodar threatened to pull off a shock in Russia.

Shapi Suleymanov had levelled the tie at 2-2 with an 85th-minute strike, but with just seconds remaining, Guedes equalised on the night to edge the La Liga side through.

Napoli had to survive a concerted fightback as Red Bull Salzburg slipped out of the competition despite winning 3-1 in Austria.

Arkadiusz Milik extended the visitors' overall lead in the tie to 4-0 early on, but goals from Munas Dabour, Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Christoph Leitgeb reduced the deficit to 4-3.

Arkadiusz Milik put Napoli in full control despite a late scare

Luka Jovic's early strike dumped three-time UEFA Cup winners Inter Milan out as Eintracht Frankfurt edged their way to victory in Italy.

Jovic scored what proved to be the tie's only goal just five minutes into the second leg at the San Siro to put the German side into the hat.

Goals from strikers Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca handed Villarreal a 2-1 win over Zenit St Petersburg with Branislav Ivanovic's stoppage-time effort making the aggregate score 5-2.

There was a late finish too in Lisbon as Benfica overturned Dinamo Zagreb's narrow first-leg lead to progress.

Jonas' 71st-minute goal was enough to take the tie into extra-time, during which Francisco Reis Ferreira made it 2-0 on the night and, after Petar Stojanovic had been sent off for a second bookable offence, Alejandro Grimaldo made sure with a third.

Jonas' goal helped Benfica on their way

Olivier Giroud's hat-trick helped Chelsea power their way into the quarter-finals with a 5-0 victory at Dynamo Kiev.

The French striker got his side off to a fine start in Ukraine when he opened the scoring with just five minutes gone, and helped himself to another before Marcos Alonso struck in first-half injury time.

Giroud completed his treble after the restart to take his tally in this year's competition to nine goals in as many games, and there was still time for Callum Hudson-Odoi to extend his side's advantage over the two legs to 8-0.

The Blues will be joined in the last eight by Arsenal, who overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit to see off Rennes at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice either side of Ainsley Maitland-Niles' 15th-minute effort to hand the Gunners a 3-0 win on the night.

However, he later passed up a series of golden opportunities to add to his tally as the French side pressed, ultimately in vain, for a way back into the tie.