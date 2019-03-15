Who are these masked footballers? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raul Jimenez, Jonas Gutierrez

Plenty of players have used masks while celebrating, but do you recognise them?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a new mask celebration against Rennes on Thursday, but which other players have also taken on new guises?

It was the first time we have seen the superhero mask from Aubameyang in England, although he has used other characters at his previous clubs.

The striker is not the only one who has celebrated by pulling on a mask but do you recognise the other players? Have a guess and then hit the flip chart tiles below to reveal the answer!