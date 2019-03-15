Nuno Espirito Santo says FA Cup clash with Man Utd is Wolves' biggest game in years

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo claims Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester United is the club's biggest game for many years.

Nuno's side, who clinched promotion back to the Premier League last season, face United at Molineux on Saturday evening for a place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Wolves are looking to book a place in competition's last four for the first time since 1998, and Nuno says he is aware of the club's FA Cup pedigree which includes winning the trophy four times, with the last triumph back in 1960.

Nuno is looking forward to facing Man Utd in the FA Cup

He said: "It is the biggest game for the club for some time, we are aware of that."

Asked if he was aware of the club's history in the competition, Nuno said: "Of course, and we want to make it happen again. But there is a lot of hard work ahead to repeat what happened in the '40s, '50s and '60s.

"It was easier back then."

Wolves face a rejuvenated United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has won 14 and lost just two of his 18 matches in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a fantastic job according to Nuno

"There are some changes but the quality is there," he added.

"They are a very good team in a very good moment. The performances and results have been fantastic. The big moments they have had have been fantastic. Ole is doing a fantastic job."