Nuno Espirito Santo proud of his players after draw with Chelsea

1:50 Nuno Espirito Santo says he is disappointed Wolves conceded a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge but will take lots of positives from the game Nuno Espirito Santo says he is disappointed Wolves conceded a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge but will take lots of positives from the game

Nuno Espirito Santo says he is proud of his players even though Wolves conceded a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Wolves had just 24 per cent possession and the one shot on target against Maurizio Sarri's side, but the visitors put in a battling defensive performance in the windy conditions at Stamford Bridge.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

The draw means Wolves move one point clear of Watford in seventh, and Nuno says his players put in a "fantastic performance" despite not being able to hold on to all three points.

He told Sky Sports: "Goals always come from situations that are not so effective.

"We are going to take a look [at Chelsea's goal], but I'm very proud of our fans who enjoyed the whole game singing our songs at home at Stamford Bridge - so big credit for us.

"My players are sad because they know that they did a fantastic job. We had it, but this is the growing process and we have to bounce back, put today behind us and prepare for Saturday for another big fight [against Manchester United]."

Nuno was pleased with how compact his side were off the ball and how they limited Chelsea to few chances.

Wolves had far less of the ball than Chelsea

He added: "We performed well. In the first half we were more organised and not allowed many things to Chelsea.

"Chelsea are a very good team with possession of the ball. But we closed the gaps and stayed compact.

"In the second half we started really well. The goal came and then we stayed in shape until the last moment, because of the individual quality of a Chelsea player which allowed them to score."