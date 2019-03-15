Hibernian sign Jonathan Spector on short-term deal

Jonathan Spector has joined Hibernian on a short-term deal

Hibernian have announced the signing of defender Jonathan Spector on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joined Manchester United in 2003 after being scouted at the Milk Cup and went on to play for Charlton Athletic, West Ham and Birmingham City in England, before moving to Orlando City in 2017.

Spector, who can play as a centre-back or a full-back and has 36 caps for the United States, will provide reinforcement and depth to Paul Heckingbottom's defensive unit.

The Hibs head coach said on the club's website: "Jonathan offers experience, quality and versatility in an area where we haven't had much cover recently.

"He's made a great impression on everyone since he arrived and it's easy to see why he's had the career he's had.

"We look forward to having him as an option when we're back from the international break."

Excited to be joining Hibernian FC! https://t.co/Vl2BQOhpMv — Jonathan Spector (@JSpector23) March 15, 2019

Spector has been spending time at the Hibernian Training Centre of late to work on his fitness following the conclusion of the MLS season in December.

Spector said: "I'm excited to be here. With the MLS season finishing I've been off for a little bit but I've been here for a couple of weeks now and it's been a great transition period to get used to everything.

"I understand the expectations of the manager and I was able to get a feel for the club having gone to a couple of the home matches."

Hibs are sixth in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts.