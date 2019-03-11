Fan who confronted Rangers' James Tavernier banned from all Scottish football grounds

The fan pleaded guilty in court to a breach of the peace

The fan who confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier during Friday's match at Hibernian has been banned from all Scottish football grounds.

Cameron Mack, 21, from Port Seaton in East Lothian, jumped over the advertising boards and confronted Tavernier before being led away by police and stewards at Easter Road.

He has been banned from attending any football ground in Scotland after pleading guilty to breach of the peace at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon.

Mack has been granted bail due to no previous convictions and will be sentenced in April.

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster condemned the act after the game, suggesting she would personally apologise to Tavernier for the incident. She also said that the person involved would receive a lifetime ban from Hibernian Football Club.

Sheriff Adrian Cottam told Mack: "The nature of the offence has caused a lot of discussion and concern and is a serious matter."

After the 1-1 draw on Friday night, Tavernier pointed the finger of blame at Hibernian for the security lapses that led to his ordeal.

The incident occurred despite Hibs chiefs drafting in 50 extra stewards after a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic ace Scott Sinclair just six days earlier.