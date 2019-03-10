Rangers' James Tavernier blames Hibernian for security after being confronted at Easter Road

A Hibs fan is led away by police after running onto the pitch to confront Rangers captain James Tavernier

James Tavernier has pointed the finger of blame at Hibernian for the security lapses that led to his Easter Road ordeal.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster was forced to apologise to the Rangers captain after a pitch invader was allowed to leap from the East Stand to confront him during Friday night's Scottish Premiership clash.

The shameful incident occurred despite Hibs chiefs drafting in 50 extra stewards after a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic ace Scott Sinclair just six days earlier.

"Every time I have played at Easter Road, that stand is normally the rowdy bit where their fans are saying stuff," Tavernier said.

"First and foremost, no fans should be allowed on the pitch. That is down to the security. It shouldn't happen.

1:34 Florian Kamberi snatched an unlikely point as Hibernian held Rangers to a 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw, but only after Scottish football suffered another night of controversy at Easter Road Florian Kamberi snatched an unlikely point as Hibernian held Rangers to a 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw, but only after Scottish football suffered another night of controversy at Easter Road

"No player should be targeted by fans going on the pitch or having coins thrown at them. We had an incident a few years ago where they raided Hampden. These things shouldn't happen.

"That is down to the clubs and the security to stop this, but fans shouldn't be trying to intervene.

"It's stupid. It shouldn't be allowed at football stadiums. Fans should be enjoying the game, they shouldn't be able to jump on the pitch and interfere with any players.

"Leeann has apologised and it should be kicked out of football. We saw incidents a week ago and it shouldn't be happening."

Sunday also saw another pitch invader cause trouble, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish being hit around the back of the head by a fan who attacked him during their clash with Birmingham at St Andrew's - that fan was quickly arrested by West Midlands Police.