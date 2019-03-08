Fan arrested after confronting Rangers' James Tavernier at Hibernian

0:39 A 21-year-old man was arrested for confronting James Tavernier A 21-year-old man was arrested for confronting James Tavernier

A fan was arrested following an ugly incident involving Rangers captain James Tavernier during Friday night's 1-1 draw at Hibernian.

Shortly before half-time as Tavernier went to collect the ball for a throw-in, the supporter jumped over the advertising boards and kicked it away before pushes were exchanged between the pair.

Police and stewards swiftly moved in and led the man away.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident at Easter Road. Inquiries are ongoing."

More shame for Scottish football The latest crowd trouble in Scotland comes just six days after another incident involving Hibernian when a bottle was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair.

A seat was also hurled from the stand where Rangers fans were housed as the fan was led away.

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster told Sky Sports News she was "so disappointed" and the man who confronted Tavernier would be banned from Easter Road for life.

"It's beyond comprehension given the events of the last six or seven days that we are standing here having this conversation again," she said.

"The supporter who came on tonight - actually I won't call him a supporter because he is an idiot to be honest - he is in custody and that is exactly where he should be. Coming onto the field of play is completely unacceptable.

"This person will definitely not attend a game at Easter Road ever again and I think that's right and appropriate.

"I am so disappointed after a cracking game of football that the back pages of the papers tomorrow will be about the Scottish game being in chaos, when actually it's individuals not taking responsibility. We need to remember that these people need to take responsibility for their actions."

The supporter kicked the ball away as Tavernier was about to pick it up

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom added: "I should be here talking to you about how proud I am of the players and yet again I'm getting asked questions about fan misbehaviour.

"We need it to stop. It's sad I'm not here raving to you about how proud I am of the players. I have to speak about something else."

PFA chief executive Fraser Wishart said in a statement on Saturday: "We find ourselves at a loss for words after yet another incident at a football ground which has endangered the safety of one of our members.

"We previously used the term 'groundhog day' and we can't believe we are back here discussing this topic again, just days after a bottle was thrown at a player during a match at Easter Road.

"We commend James Tavernier for his calm handling of the situation. We also welcome Leanne Dempster's swift condemnation. It is clear the current processes are not working and we call for open and candid discussions between the relevant authorities to ensure these dangerous practices are stopped once and for all."

It is the latest in a long list of incidents which have blighted Scottish football this season, ranging from sectarian chants to the throwing of coins and bottles.

Earlier on Friday, Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, who was targeted by supporters during a recent game against Rangers, described his treatment as something "from the dark ages".

He said: "At the moment it seems to be part and parcel of football. Nobody wants to see racism, sectarianism, or chants like that from the terraces.

"Nobody wants bottles thrown on the pitch, nobody wants to see coins or any objects thrown at players and staff members.

"We're just football managers and football players, there's not a lot we can do about it except speak about it, highlight it and hope that the powers that be take action.

"You need the lawmakers and law enforcers to take action, it's not really down to the managers and the players."

Last week Celtic's Scott Sinclair had a bottle thrown at him during their Scottish Cup win away to Hibs.