Steve Clarke says fan behaviour in Scottish football must be addressed

The 55-year-old was targeted by supporters in the stands during a recent fixture against Rangers.

Clarke later referred to his treatment as something "from the dark ages," and feels the issue must be tackled by those with authority.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Clarke outlined how managers should not be expected to either tolerate these incidents or find a solution to ending them.

He said: "At the moment it seems to be part and parcel of football. Nobody wants to see racism, sectarianism, or chants like that from the terraces.

"Nobody wants bottles thrown on the pitch, nobody wants to see coins or any objects thrown at players and staff members.

"We're just football managers and football players, there's not a lot we can do about it except speak about it, highlight it and hope that the powers that be take action.

"You need the law makers and law enforcers to take action, it's not really down to the managers and the players."