FA Cup not really on Pep Guardiola's radar at Man City, says Danny Mills

Winning the FA Cup is "not really on" Manchester City's radar with fans and players split on what is their priority, Danny Mills says.

City travel to Swansea as they continue their search for their first FA Cup triumph under Pep Guardiola on Saturday, having already won the Carabao Cup, leading the Premier League and facing Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But Mills told The Debate the tournament will have no bearing on the quality of the club's season, and explained why City fans would still prefer to retain the Premier League title over a Champions League win - even if their players feel differently.

He said: "I think for Pep, it's difficult. The FA Cup is not really on his radar. If City were to win the FA Cup and the League Cup and nothing else, it would be considered a failure with the squad they've got and how good they were last season.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season.

"That sounds ridiculous; you win two trophies and it's been a poor season. But I think the fans would go with the league, they want to retain that - they still haven't fallen in love with the Champions League because of the issues with financial fair play and the amount of players you are allowed in the squad.

"I think the owners want the Champions League, that's what they came in to do - it's the toss of a coin, they'd probably take one or the other.

"There's a huge split between everybody, fans, owners, players, manager - and Pep's not won it with another club so he might want it."

1:08 Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are taking 'small steps' towards securing a legacy as they seek an unprecedented quadruple. Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are taking 'small steps' towards securing a legacy as they seek an unprecedented quadruple.

Steve Sidwell added City's priority may not end up being a problem, after backing the club to do an unprecedented quadrouple and bring home the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League trophies.

He said: "I personally think it's the league, retaining that, that's most important to them. Especially with Liverpool this year giving it a right old go, going toe-to-toe with them.

"But I think they're going to do all four. The strength they've got in depth, you look at their bench and the players who come on in some games and you just think other teams would be watering at the mouth wishing they had those players. They've got all the attributes, the individuals, the mentality and manager to do a clean sweep."