Swansea vs Manchester City preview: City aim to keep quadruple hopes alive in FA Cup

John Stones is out for Manchester City due to injury

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City do not have "too many options" for team selection when they travel to Swansea for their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders are without John Stones, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho as they bid to keep their hopes of a quadruple arrival.

"We will have to make changes," said Guardiola, whose side have been drawn to face Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"We don't have too many options. Tomorrow is a quarter-final, that is the most important thing by far, to reach the semis."

1:24 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final tie against Tottenham is 50/50 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final tie against Tottenham is 50/50

Swansea beat Brentford 4-1 in the last round but have lost three of their four games since and are 15th in the Championship.

Bersant Celina, who had a moment to forget in midweek as he slipped while taking a penalty, says he is desperate to shine against his former club.

0:34 Bersant Celina was given the chance to draw Swansea level from the penalty spot against West Brom, but fluffed his lines in spectacular style Bersant Celina was given the chance to draw Swansea level from the penalty spot against West Brom, but fluffed his lines in spectacular style

Celina spent six years at City from the age of 16 but never played under Guardiola and had loan spells in Holland and England before joining Swansea in a £3m deal last summer.

"I want to go and prove to them that I'm very good," said Celina. "When I look back on my time at Man City I remind myself I was training with top players and I know what to do to get to that level.

"I managed to get through at one point when I was much younger. That is the level I want to be at."

Team news

Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton will be assessed while Cameron Carter-Vickers is expected to be available.

Oli McBurnie is unlikely to feature as he recovers from illness.

City are without Kompany, Stones, De Bruyne, Fernandinho and Mendy.

5:01 Swansea were beaten 3-0 by West Brom in midweek Swansea were beaten 3-0 by West Brom in midweek

Opta stats

This is the first ever FA Cup meeting between Swansea and Man City - the Swans are winless in their last 13 games against the Citizens in all competitions (W0 D2 L11).

Manchester City have progressed from three of their last four FA Cup quarter-finals (2010-11, 2012-13 and 2016-17), with their only defeat in this time coming against Championship opposition in 2013-14, when they lost 1-2 to Wigan Athletic.

Swansea City have been eliminated in six of their last seven FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, winning the other in January 2014 away at Manchester United.

Manchester City have scored at least four goals in each of their three FA Cup games this season - the last team to so in four in a row were also Man City, during the 1925-26 season.

Swansea are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for just a third time, also doing so in 1925-26 and 1963-64.

Manchester City could become just the second team to win two away FA Cup matches in Wales in a single season, having already won at Newport County - Norwich City beat Rhyl and Newport in the 1950-51 campaign.

Man City's Phil Foden has scored five goals and assisted one in five domestic cup appearances against non-Premier League opposition this season.

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 10 goals in six domestic cup starts this season for Man City (7 goals, 3 assists); the Brazilian has scored three goals in two previous appearances against opponents Swansea.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Swansea have been struggling anyway. What you can guarantee is Pep Guardiola is going to play a good side. But City better respect them. The problem is, though, if you wait defensively City will make you tire and open you up. Of course, they can break you down and if I was Swansea I would genuinely have a go. See if you can stretch them and you might get lucky.

I don't see that happening. The patience and determination of Pep and his players - they can sense it. Going for four trophies is extreme but they'll feel as if it is possible and that means they're going after it. The best Swansea can hope for is a goal.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Swansea 1-4 Man City (14/1 with Sky Bet)