Champions League omens for Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham

Tottenham have been drawn against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Liverpool and Manchester United facing Porto and Barcelona respectively and Juventus taking on Ajax in the other tie.

But what do their head-to-head records tells us about the possible outcomes? What are the Champions League omens to watch out for? We asked Opta for the lowdown.

Ajax vs Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus past Atletico Madrid

Ajax have never beaten Juventus in the Champions League in five attempts (W0 D1 L4) - their last win against them in the European Cup was in the 1973 final.

Juventus are unbeaten in nine European matches against Ajax (W5 D4 L0) since losing 1-2 in a UEFA Cup match in December 1974.

This will be the first Champions League knockout meeting between Ajax and Juventus since the 1996-97 semi-final, with Juventus winning 6-2 on aggregate.

Ajax have played more Champions League matches without winning against Juventus (five) than any other side, while Juventus have only faced Rosenborg (six games) more often without losing than their five games against Ajax.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven Champions League goals against Ajax - only against Bayern Munich (9) and current side Juventus (10) has he scored more often.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has faced Ajax four times in the Champions League without winning (W0 D3 L1), facing the Amsterdam side more often without winning than any other opponent in the competition.

Liverpool vs Porto

Liverpool overcame Bayern Munich in the last 16

Liverpool have never lost a European match against Porto in six games (W3 D3 L0).

Porto were eliminated by Liverpool in the Champions League last season at the Last 16 stage, losing 0-5 on aggregate.

Liverpool have lost just one of their 11 home European games against Portuguese opposition (W7 D3 L1), a 0-2 defeat against Benfica at Anfield in the last 16 stage of the 2005-06 Champions League.

Porto have never faced an opponent more without winning in the Champions League than Liverpool (four games), also failing in four matches against Zenit St Petersburg and Juventus.

Liverpool have progressed from all four of their European quarter-finals against Portuguese opponents, eliminating Benfica in the European Cup in 1977-78 and 1983-84 and in the Europa League in 2009-10 - their other triumph was against opponents FC Porto in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup.

Sadio Mane's only hat-trick in all competitions for Liverpool came against Porto in the Champions League in 2017-18 - only Santiago Solari (4) has netted more goals against Porto in the competition.

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Tottenham and Manchester City will face off in the Champions League

This is the first ever European meeting between Tottenham and Manchester City.

For the second consecutive season, Manchester City will face fellow English opponents in the Champions League quarter-final - they lost 5-1 on aggregate to Liverpool last season.

This is Spurs' first European meeting with a fellow English side since the 1972-73 UEFA Cup semi-final, when they lost on aggregate on away goals to Liverpool.

Manchester City have lost all four of their European matches against English sides, losing both legs of the 1970-71 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final against Chelsea and both legs of last season's Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Spurs have been eliminated in two of their three European knockout ties against English teams, losing to Man Utd in the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup and Liverpool in the 1972-73 UEFA Cup; however, they did win over two legs against Wolves in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup final.

In all competitions, Manchester City have won their last three matches against Tottenham, with all victories coming in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Barcelona

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspire Man Utd again at the Nou Camp?