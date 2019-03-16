European Paper Talk: Real Madrid want Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has been identified as a Real Madrid target, according to reports

While everyone is talking about the draw for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals, there's plenty more news going under the radar.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the best of it from the continent for you.

Italy

Real Madrid are thinking of spending big money on teenage Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. The Spanish team are prepared to pay €60m (£51.1m) for the 19-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a ban from UEFA after appearing to swear at Atletico Madrid fans during their round of 16 tie. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Only a 'total collapse' in Sunday's Milan derby would bring forward the departure of Luciano Spalletti as Inter coach, but he's likely to leave at the end of the season anyway, along with Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

James Rodriguez is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season

Eric Abidal was just one of the Barcelona directors who were in the stands of the San Siro on Thursday to watch Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic. The Bundesliga side were playing Inter in the Europa League round of 16 and it didn't take long for Jovic to impress - he scored the game's only goal in the fifth minute. (Marca)

Real Madrid will put a €50m (£42.6m) price tag on James Rodriguez if he returns from Bayern Munich at the end of this two-year loan spell in Germany. Bayern have a €35m (£29.8m) option to buy the Colombian, but according to reports they are going to look elsewhere. (El Confidencial)

Iker Casillas is to activate a one-year extension to his contract at Porto, which could keep him at the club until his 39th birthday next May. (Marca)

France

Paris Saint-Germain's elimination from the Champions League has led to contract extensions being put on hold while the club decides how best to proceed. It seems to have mainly affected older players: Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves, and Thiago Silva. (L'Equipe)

Adrien Rabiot has been suspended by PSG

Thiago Silva, in other news, has become a naturalised French citizen, along with the rest of his family. That frees up a non-EU player spot in PSG's squad, if they wish to use it in the summer. (Le Parisien)

Adrien Rabiot has the support of the French players' union (UNFP) after having been suspended by PSG until March 27. They may bring two official complaints, according to UNFP co-president Philippe Piat, one against the club and one against PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Jurgen Klinsmann has commented on the decision of Joachim Lowe to leave Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, and Thomas Muller out of the national team, saying "I only hope that the decision isn't final." (RTL)

Jadon Sancho has named Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford as two big inspirations for him in the world of football.

"That always pushes me when I see Mbappe, Marcus Rashford doing well," he added, "because I know they're probably looking at me and seeing what I'm doing and it's probably pushing them as well." (Borussia Dortmund YouTube)