European paper round-up: Jose Mourinho sets return date to management

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December

France

Jose Mourinho says he is ready to step back into management. "I want to return this summer," he said. "I know exactly what I don't want, which is why I have already turned down three or four offers. I also know what I want." (Bein Sport France)

Manchester United and PSG will go head to head in the race to sign Douglas Costa from Juventus. The Brazilian winger has struggled for game time this season and could be available for around £30m (Le10Sport)

Douglas Costa only completed a permanent move to Juventus last summer

Antoine Griezmann's representative and sister, Maude, says no club has spoken with Atletico Madrid, or herself, regarding a move for the French star. "The club we are in contact with at this moment is Atlético de Madrid. Not another one." (L'Equipe)

Bayern Munich will launch a £70m move for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this summer. The fee would make the winger the most expensive signing in the club's history, which is why Bayern sponsor Adidias will help support the move. (L'Equipe)

Spain

While no club has yet registered their interest, Griezmann will be available for £100m, until June 30, because of a clause in the contract he signed with Atletico Madrid last summer. (Marca)

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Barcelona have submitted a bid of £52m plus bonuses for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch centre-back remains a Juventus transfer target but the La Liga leaders are confident the 19-year-old wants to join Frenkie de Jong at the Nou Camp. (Sport)

Vinicius Junior claims he turned down Barcelona before signing for Real Madrid. "I always thought about what would be best for me. My family and I wanted to play for Madrid, to live in Madrid. It was like that from the beginning." (Cadena SER)

Italy

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus this summer. However, the Serie A leaders are not worried and expect there to be plenty of suitors for the 31-year-old striker despite the Argentine struggling for form this season. (Tuttosport)

Gonzalo Higuain has three goals in seven Premier League games since joining Chelsea on loan

Inter and Juventus will both attempt to lure Federico Chiesa away from Fiorentina this summer. The Italian winger will cost between £50m to £60m, which puts Juve in pole position to secure his signing. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

FC Copenhagen winger Robert Skov is a Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Atalanta, Bologna and Tottenham target. The 22-year-old Dane has struck 24 goals in 26 Superligaen games this term and could be available for just £5m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Hoffenheim will appoint Ajax assistant coach Alfred Schreuder as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement this summer. Nagelsmann has already agreed to join Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig. (Sport Bild)

Portugal

Atletico Madrid representatives attended Benfica's 4-0 win over Moreirense at the weekend to cast their eye over Alex Grimaldo. Atleti are stepping up their search for a left-back and view the 23-year-old as an ideal signing. He is also a Napoli and Arsenal transfer target. (Record)