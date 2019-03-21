QPR urge fans to back plan to move to redeveloped Linford Christie Stadium

QPR want to move to a new 30,000-capacity ground on the site of the Linford Christie athletics stadium

QPR have urged their supporters to back plans to redevelop the Linford Christie athletics stadium and keep the club in the W12 area of London.

The Championship side want to move to a new ground as they believe Loftus Road, their current home, is too small and outdated and say it cannot be used by the local community on non-match-days.

They want to see the nearby Linford Christie Stadium redeveloped so they can use it as their new ground, and say it is the only way to keep QPR in the W12 area in the long term.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council have now published a consultation on the future of the Linford Christie Stadium, in which they are asking respondents whether they want a major redevelopment of the site.

QPR have taken the opportunity to urge local residents and stakeholders who want to keep QPR in the area to take part in the consultation and back their plans for the redevelopment.

QPR currently play at Loftus Road, which has a capacity of 18,439

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said: "Although we love our home at Loftus Road the club cannot survive here in the long term. It is the third smallest ground in the league, with little or no non-matchday use, facilities that are severely outdated and with no ability to redevelop on site.

"If the club is to be sustainable we have to move and, as far as we can see, QPR's involvement in the future of the Linford Christie Stadium is the only option that would keep us in W12 in the medium to long term.

"That is why we hope to see a 30,000 seater community stadium at the site that could provide a new long term home for QPR and also be utilised for community use.

"The consultation launched today covers the principle of a major redevelopment at the site, not the financial terms. But just to be clear, QPR has not asked, is not asking, and will not ask, for anything from the council 'at a knock down price'."