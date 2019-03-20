David Prutton's predicted Sky Bet Championship table so far

All season we have been asking our resident Sky Bet EFL expert David Prutton to predict every Championship match, but how has he been getting on?

We tallied up all his predictions so far and put them into a league table, and you can compare it with the actual Championship table below...

Prutton's predicted table

Here is what the Sky Bet Championship table would look like if all David Prutton's predictions this season had come true, including each side's position difference (PD) with the actual table...

Current Sky Bet Championship table

Here, Prutton explains some of his predictions so far..

"I massively rate the jobs that Marcelo Bielsa and Chris Wilder have done and for most of the season I have felt that these are the two class sides in the division," he said. "They are pretty hard to ever back against and that probably shows in why I have given them so many points!

"I am sure that Leeds, having been beaten by Sheffield United last weekend, would take a 20-point gap to third right now! Norwich's transfer business in the summer went a little bit under the radar. They didn't start particularly well either and I think they have caught everyone, including myself, off-guard with their remarkable rise.

"Daniel Farke has them playing in a wonderful way and it probably took me a bit of time to cotton on! If they had looked this good from the start of the season then I would definitely have had them right up there in terms of points.

"Middlesbrough have done a little better than I was expecting so far clearly, although I probably tip them for a few too many low-scoring draws because of the way they play under Tony Pulis.

"Aston Villa I've got right on the money but they should clearly be doing better, and Derby's dramatic drop-off has also taken me a little by surprise.

"Blackburn are probably the one major outlier and I must admit I probably didn't anticipate the slide they have suffered in 2019.

Leeds and Sheffield United would be top two according to Prutton's predictions

"I thought Wigan would have done better too and have probably given them a bit too much credit occasionally on the road, when they have been dreadful away from home!

"I've also done Bristol City a little bit of a disservice so apologies to Lee Johnson and their fans!

"Further down I definitely remember backing Ipswich a lot at the start of the season because of how highly I rated Paul Hurst and what he did at Shrewsbury. In truth I was expecting them to do better, but you can see now that they haven't been good enough.

"On a sliding scale of how dramatically unpredictable this level of football is, over the course of the season I'm pretty delighted with that table! It is more accurate than I thought it would be at this stage!"