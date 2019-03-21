Scotland's Kieran Tierney to miss San Marino game with injury

Kieran Tierney has returned to Scotland from Kazakhstan

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of Scotland's game against San Marino on Sunday with injury and has returned home.

The left-back is suffering from a groin problem, although he played for Celtic in their victory over Dundee last weekend with the issue.

However, the 21-year-old did not play in Scotland's opening European Qualifier in Kazakhstan on Thursday, despite travelling to Nursultan, and will now miss the tie in San Marino.

Andy Robertson was also absent for the game against Kazakhstan, which Scotland lost 3-0, meaning Alex McLeish was forced to start Graeme Shinnie at left-back.

Robertson will join the rest of the squad on Friday in Italy, though, after recovering from the dental surgery which kept him out of Thursday's match.

