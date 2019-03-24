Sunday Supplement podcast: Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and more

Listen to the latest Sunday Supplement podcast as Martin Samuel, Steve Bates and Jonathan Liew join Neil Ashton.

The quartet of writers first discuss England's impressive 5-0 win over the Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2020 Qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

Sunday Supplement - tap or click to listen back

That clash saw Raheem Sterling score a hat-trick, while young duo Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi also caught the eye with excellent displays that the journalists dissect.

Meanwhile, England's next Qualifier with Montenegro on Monday night is also on the agenda, before the guests turn their attention towards the growth of the women's game, as well as the recent points deduction handed down to Birmingham City.

