European paper round-up: Manchester United rebuffed on Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic joined Barca from Sevilla in 2014

All the news from Europe's back pages as Barcelona reportedly rebuff Manchester United on Ivan Rakitic, and Spurs target a new goalkeeper.

For clubs across Europe, the international break is the ideal time to begin planning for the 2019/20 season.

It's why the rumour mill has started to turn once again. So our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Ivan Rakitic will not leave Barcelona this summer and will be handed a new contract. The Croatian is a Manchester United transfer target but Ernesto Valverde made it a condition on signing a new deal in February that the midfielder would remain at the Camp Nou. (AS)

Thomas Partey will not be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid. Reports last week claimed there was interest in the 25-year-old from Premier League sides but Diego Simeone views the Ghana international as a vital cog in his midfield. (AS)

Thomas Partey has become a regular in the Atletico Madrid midfield over the past two seasons

That midfield will be strengthened by the arrival of Porto star Hector Herrera. The Mexican has been linked with clubs across Europe but Atleti are confident they have clinched Herrera's signing when his contract expires this summer. (AS)

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen wants to leave the club in the summer having grown tired of being second choice to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Barca would accept an offer of around £40m for the Dutch stopper. (Marca)

Barcelona are willing to let French defender Jean Clair Todibo join Ajax on loan next season if it helps smooth negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt. The La Liga leaders are hopeful a deal can be struck for the Dutch centre-back, who is wanted by a host of European clubs. (Sport)

De Ligt, meanwhile, will assess his options after the international break. "I'll talk about my future next week, I still haven't decided," the 19-year-old defender said after Holland's defeat to Germany. (Sport)

De Ligt has long been linked to Barcelona as well as a number of English clubs

Italy

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is a Tottenham transfer target. Spurs believe the 24-year-old can become the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris but would have to pay around £35m for the Albania international. (Il Messaggero)

Milan are ready to pay the £30m option to make Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan move from Chelsea permanent this summer. After a poor start in Serie A, the French midfielder has won over Gennaro Gattuso. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tiemoue Bakayoko endured a tough season at Chelsea before his loan move

Full-back Ricardo Rodriguez will also be staying with Milan this summer. Monaco and Borussia Dortmund were both interested in the 26-year-old Swiss international but he is set to sign a new deal with the Serie A side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea transfer target Elseid Hysaj is poised to sign a new contract with Napoli. The 25-year-old full-back's current deal expires in 2021. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante distanced himself from a potential move to Real Madrid. Asked what would happen if he received a phone call from Zinedine Zidane, the midfielder replied: "That is not important. I am at Chelsea and I am focused on that." (RTL)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has quashed speculation that Jadon Sancho could join Manchester United this summer. "I have no knowledge of it [United's interest]," he said. "But either way, it has no relevance." (Sport Bild)