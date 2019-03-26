European paper round-up: Paul Pogba wants Manchester United exit with Real Madrid move a possibility

Paul Pogba has scored nine goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December

A look at Tuesday's back pages from around Europe, as Paul Pogba reportedly looks to leave Manchester United and join Real Madrid.

For clubs across Europe, the international break is the ideal time to begin planning for the 2019/20 season.

It's why the rumour mill has started to turn once again. So our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer and complete a move to Real Madrid or make a return to Juventus. The midfielder has turned down a contract offer from the Red Devils and will have just two years left on his current deal this summer. (AS)

Pogba isn't the only Premier League star Real Madrid will target as Los Blancos have renewed the interest in Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the Senegal international and wants Mane to reinvigorate Real's attack. (Marca)

Sadio Mane is Liverpool's in-form forward

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have categorically dismissed reports they have made a £240m bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and insist there haven't been any talks between Zidane and the 19-year-old. (Marca)

Barcelona have ruled out a future move for Antoine Griezmann. The French star turned down the chance to join the La Liga leaders last summer and the club have moved on from the Atletico Madrid forward. (Marca)

Barcelona's first-choice target remains Luka Jovic but the club are also monitoring Marcus Rashford's contract situation at Manchester United. The 21-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and talks over extending it haven't progressed. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luka Jovic has enjoyed a strong season for Frankfurt

Juventus have joined the race to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The World Cup winner reportedly wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer in search of a new challenge and is also a PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United transfer target. (Sport)

Italy

Milan will attempt to sign Amadou Diawara from Napoli this summer. The 21-year-old, who is currently out injured, has started just eight Serie A games under Carlo Ancelotti and talks between Milan and the midfielder's representatives are ongoing. (Tuttosport)

Mino Raiola has revealed he tried to move Juventus striker Moise Kean to Milan in January and has warned the Serie A leaders the 19-year-old "must always play" if he is to extend his contract which expires next summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Moise Kean has scored twice for Juventus in Serie A this season

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he will be fit to face Ajax in the Champions League despite coming off during Portugal's European Championship qualifier with an injury. "I know my body. I believe that in no more than two weeks, I'll be fine." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Newcastle transfer target Joelinton says he has no plans to leave Hoffenheim this summer. "I have a contract here. I will continue to play here. I'm very happy here and I'm happy to play for Hoffenheim." (Kicker)

France

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez will join Bayern Munich this summer. The French defender has agreed a six-year contract with the Bundesliga champions and will officially join the club on July 1 for £72m. (France Football)