Craig Bellamy handed 18-month ban after pleading guilty to drink driving

Craig Bellamy has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined £650

Former Wales international Craig Bellamy has been convicted of drink driving after pleading guilty at Cardiff Magistrates Court.

The 39-year-old was stopped by a marked police car in Cardiff on March 9 and was found to have 67 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.

Bellamy, who played for Newcastle, Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester City, has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined £650.

Bellamy was previously banned from driving for six months in 2013 after admitting he failed to declare he was the driver when his car was caught speeding near Liverpool.

The former striker, who won 78 caps for Wales during his playing career, stepped down from his role as U18s coach at Cardiff earlier this year amid allegations of bullying.