Charlie Nicholas v Jeff Stelling: Super 6 predictions with £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Charlie Nicholas offers his Super 6 selections for this coming week of action, with £250,000 up for grabs for six correct scorelines.

Jeff Stelling has given away his £250k just once in the last 38 game weeks, though he has paid out more than £2.25m since the Super 6 rounds started this season.

Charlie Nicholas is here to give his predictions ahead of another Super 6 round.. Can you land the jackpot prize? Just predict the correct scorelines from the five Premier League and One Sky Bet Championship fixture to win.

Like Charlie, you can go head to head with Jeff in the 'challenge Jeff' feature with Super 6, in which 10 people will win £500 in cash if they can record a higher score than Jeff. If you can outnumber the Soccer Saturday host, then you will be entered into the random prize draw.

Brighton v Southampton

Brighton have still got a little work to do in my opinion. They have to take care of their home games, I think 35 points would see them safe, as I don't think Cardiff will not get to that. Brighton have been strong at home. Southampton sit with 30 and are just behind Brighton - I have been impressed with Ralph Hasenhuttl and James Ward-Prowse has been excellent.

James Ward-Prowse has six goals in nine for Southampton

This is why I am encouraging Southampton fans to be positive. They could be in the bottom three if they lose so I think they will go after this. With Nathan Redmond in form, and defenders improving, I like the energy of Southampton and I think they will edge it.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Brighton 1-1 Southampton (9/2 with Sky Bet) - 28.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Brighton 2-1 Southampton (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 20.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Brighton 1-2 Southampton (11/1 with Sky Bet) - 16.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Southampton 2-2 Brighton

Brighton 0-1 Southampton

Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Jeff's prediction: 0-2

Burnley v Wolves

This is another belter. Wolves have been the story of the season, sitting in seventh. They have been breathtaking to watch at times. They will mix it up with Burnley and be busy. Burnley have slightly improved defensively but have not got the balance right, which is why they are in the mess they are.

Wolves have the physical balance as well as the ability to counter-attack. The Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez partnership has got better, it is an old-fashioned partnership that worked well for Wolves this season. I am going to go for another away win with Jimenez to get on the scoresheet.

It has been quite the season for Nuno Espirito Santo's side thus far

Charlie's prediction: 1-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Burnley 1-2 Wolves (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 34.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

Burnley 0-2 Wolves (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Burnley 1-1 Wolves (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Wolves 0-0 Burnley

Jeff's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield

This is the situation Crystal Palace have been waiting for. Wilfried Zaha should be back and the introduction of Michy Batshuayi has bolstered them massively - he looks a handful and has been getting goals. The Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert knows he has to get through the season with some pride and get ready for the Sky Bet Championship.

Huddersfield could be relegated to the Sky Bet Championship this weekend

Palace may be twitchy and force the game but with Zaha, Andros Townsend and Batshuayi, they will win this one. Roy Hodgson's side will take a bit of time but they will score and then that will settle them down.

Charlie's prediction: 3-0

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 44.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Huddersfield (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 14.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Huddersfield (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 11.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 1-0 Huddersfield

Jeff's prediction: 2-0

Leicester v Bournemouth

This will be a nice game of football. Leicester have done OK at the start of the Brendan Rodgers era. He will be working daily with Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, all his type of players who will be trying to supply Jamie Vardy.

Bournemouth are good to watch at home but their results away from home are far too inconsistent. They don't know to how to get this over-expansive game working. Defensively, Leicester seem to be better and Barnes should have a great run until the end of the season.

Could Bournemouth's terrible away form be set to continue?

Charlie's prediction: 3-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Leicester 2-1 Bournemouth (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 34.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 19.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth (6/1 with Sky Bet) - 10.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester

Jeff's prediction: 3-1

Manchester United v Watford

I think this is a little bit awkward. We have Man Utd in a catch-22 situation. We know how well Ole has done but are they going to give him a job? When are they going to do that, if at all? Then we have Watford, who on the road are always unpredictable.

They have the quality and skill in midfield, combined with the pace and power up front. Watford will be handful - they are the most impressive I have seen them under Javi Gracia. Romelu Lukaku sounds as though he may be out but Marcus Rashford will make it I think, which will mean Man Utd have too much on this occasion, though I see it being a tight affair.

Marcus Rashford could be the influential factor against Watford

Charlie's prediction: 3-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Man Utd 2-0 Watford (13/2 with Sky Bet) - 24.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

Man Utd 3-1 Watford (11/1 with Sky Bet) - 22.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Man Utd 2-1 Watford (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 20.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Watford 1-2 Man Utd

Man Utd 1-0 Watford

Watford 2-4 Man Utd

Jeff's prediction: 3-1

Leeds v Millwall

This is an old battle-axe of a match. It is a simple solution for Leeds and they need to get back to winning ways. Milwall are awkward and are fighting for survival. They have a small squad yet they will have had a rest from the international break. I think Leeds will get the job done and will wait and see where they are later on after the results come in. They have to keep winning, but they know there are plenty of twists and turns yet to take place in the race for promotion.

Pablo Hernandez should have the quality to guide Leeds to victory

Charlie's prediction: 2-0

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Leeds 2-0 Millwall (11/2 with Sky Bet) - 32.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Leeds 2-1 Millwall (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 18.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

Leeds 3-1 Millwall (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Millwall 1-1 Leeds

Leeds 3-4 Millwall

Millwall 1-0 Leeds

Jeff's prediction: 1-0